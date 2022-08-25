We have the minerals. Let us mine them.

News-Miner opinion: A mining summit in Fairbanks reiterated to the nation what Alaska already knows: When it comes to resource development, we know how to do it best.
That was one of the main points of “Alaska’s Minerals — A National Strategic Imperative,” which took place Monday and Tuesday at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Set against the backdrop of the United States’ $369 million investment to jumpstart clean energy development, the summit featured state and federal political leaders, university officials, leaders from the mining industry and energy sector, officials with the Department of Defense and Environmental Protection Agency, and Indigenous leaders from several Alaska Native corporations, among others. Each did their part to reinforce the idea that mining in Alaska is a national imperative.
It’s also no coincidence that the summit took place at a campus originally named the Alaska Agricultural College and School of Mines. Resource development was one of the core tenants of the flagship university’s founding. It’s a head scratcher, then, that the state now has to fight to develop what is in our own back yard.
With rare earth minerals in higher demand than ever before, it makes little sense to keep padding China’s pocketbook, especially when Alaska can produce 39 of at least 46 critical minerals and metals. Those resources — lead, zinc, cobalt, lithium, nickel and various other metals and minerals — are growing our modern commercial and defense industries as well as renewable energy projects.
As Sen. Dan Sullivan pointed out Monday, there is a disconnect between national security experts and environmental policy. “You have the national security advisers who get it. They recognize China as a huge threat, and critical minerals are going to be (a huge part of) a threat,” Sullivan said. “Then you have other groups in the administration setting us back on this.”
Parts of the federal government realize Alaska’s value. This week, the U.S. Geological Survey announced a $6.75 million investment to inventory critical minerals in the state. Opening Alaska for mining these critical minerals also creates the need to train a new workforce; every role from mine workers and mineral processing operators to environmental scientists, surveyors and geologists will be needed.
Environmental concerns are valid, but Alaska has proven it can balance modern mining operations with the preservation of the natural world. “If you care about the environment, we need to produce resources in Alaska,” Gov. Mike Dunleavy said at the summit. “If you care about social justice, we need to produce resources in Alaska. If you care about enriching people and not dictators, we need to produce resources in Alaska.”
Alaska has the minerals. Now, let us mine them.