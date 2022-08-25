 Skip to main content
We have the minerals. Let us mine them.

News-Miner opinion: A mining summit in Fairbanks reiterated to the nation what Alaska already knows: When it comes to resource development, we know how to do it best.

That was one of the main points of “Alaska’s Minerals — A National Strategic Imperative,” which took place Monday and Tuesday at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Set against the backdrop of the United States’ $369 million investment to jumpstart clean energy development, the summit featured state and federal political leaders, university officials, leaders from the mining industry and energy sector, officials with the Department of Defense and Environmental Protection Agency, and Indigenous leaders from several Alaska Native corporations, among others. Each did their part to reinforce the idea that mining in Alaska is a national imperative.

