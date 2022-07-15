Want to make a difference? Run for local office

That gives you 11 days to decide in which office to serve and to file the appropriate paperwork with the Fairbanks North Star Borough clerk’s office, including a $25 filing fee, and the Alaska Public Offices Commission. The terms are short (three years) and the seats are plentiful (10 open spots) and nonpartisan, which hopefully will entice a new generation of leaders to pick up the mantle of community service. As we know, policy set on the local level often has a much bigger impact on our lives than that set at the federal or state level. That is all the more reason to run.
The city of Fairbanks will vote in two new city council members and a mayor. The city of North Pole has two open city council seats to fill. Three seats are open on the Borough Assembly, and the Board of Education has two seats open. No terms are expiring on the Interior Gas Utility board of directors. A handful of candidates have filed letters of intent with the public offices commission, meaning at least a few civic-minded folks are making a bid. A slate of fresh faces putting their best efforts forward for the betterment of the community is an admirable endeavor we’d like to see more of.
And when it comes to elections, it’s not just open seats that need filling. The borough is in need of election workers — at least 250 of them to ensure the Oct. 4 municipal elections go off smoothly and with no problems. Recruitment efforts are underway for a slate of “civic superstars” to set up polling places, provide ballots to voters, and explain voting procedures and how to use voting equipment, among other duties. Two hours of mandatory in-person training is required. The best thing about it? It’s a paid position — $15 an hour. Thanks to ordinance changes at the city and borough level, the minimum age to be an election worker changed to 16 and older. That’s another keen way to get folks engaged with civic duties, by encouraging our young residents to get involved.
Running for office or stepping up to become an election worker shouldn’t take too much thought. It’s an easy way to give back, and one in which we’d like to see more residents join. For more information about filing to run or becoming an election worker, visit fnsb.gov/elections.