Vitality and safety of downtown requires bold leadership

News-Miner opinion: The city of Fairbanks faces a difficult task: What to do about the growing number of indigent residents accumulating in the downtown core, particularly Golden Heart Plaza.
With tourist season in full swing, which provides ample dollars to Fairbanks businesses, and with several big public events on the horizon, which draw large crowds to downtown, a tense interaction between downtown visitors and impoverished residents could collide and explode into something worrisome. Case in point: a tour bus guide’s report chronicling an exchange between visitors and the homeless population. The Downtown Association of Fairbanks shared the email from the bus driver with its member organizations, in which the driver stated some of his tourists had “a very unpleasant, bordering on unsafe, experience in the proximity of Golden Heart Plaza.”
He wrote, “I haven’t been able to review in detail with all of my guests their experience, but about 25% of the motorcoach reported having uninvited, uncomfortable and/or confrontational interactions with the homeless population in and around Golden Heart Plaza.” He goes on to say he does not feel comfortable dropping guests off near Golden Heart Plaza and urges that “something will need to be done.”
Absolutely, something does need to be done. That’s where the hard part comes in for city leadership — what to do to ensure the safety of guests and tourists to downtown Fairbanks while at the same time acknowledging the needs and problems facing the homeless population in downtown Fairbanks.
One suggestion put forth is hiring private security through the end of summer, to the tune of an estimated $279,000 contract. Another suggestion is increasing police patrols but with the Fairbanks Police Department currently understaffed, that’s likely not a viable solution. Volunteer work — think nonprofit organizations or faith groups doing outreach — could be an additional resource but who would organize it and take the lead? That, too, requires funding, which is an underlying issue across the board. Money will have to be allocated in some form but at what cost? And how much? And who should pony up the funds?
Fairbanks is now experiencing what countless other cities have dealt with: a growing homeless population. The city has an obligation to keep residents, downtown workers and tourists safe. The city also has an obligation to treat our homeless population like humans rather than an element to round up and ship off to the outer edges of society. It will require a balanced, nuanced approach, one that is funded while remaining conscious of our humanity.
It is an issue that won’t go away. The sooner the city responds, the better off we will all be — especially our homeless population.