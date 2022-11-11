Veterans Day events honor our military members

News-Miner opinion: If you stop and listen at 11 a.m. this morning, you might hear the bells. They will be emanating from Veterans Memorial Park, where their choral-like reverberations will sound on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. The bell ringing is part of the history of Armistice Day, which marked the end of World War I. Armistice Day eventually became what we celebrate today: Veterans Day.
Events are taking place in Fairbanks and across the state, marking the day set aside to remember our servicemen and women. In the Interior, Festival Fairbanks is presenting a formal ceremony starting at 11 a.m. at the Westmark Hotel & Conference Center which includes the 9th Army Band, a POW/MIA ceremony, and featured speakers. Festival Fairbanks is also working with local TV stations to broadcast a Veterans Day TV special (11 a.m. on ABC KATN Channel 2; 5:30 p.m. on CBS KXDF Channel 13; and NBC KTVF Channel 11 at 7 p.m.)
In Anchorage, a Veterans Day ceremony will take place at the Alaska National Guard armory on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson starting at 10:30 a.m.
And what about those bells, the ones ringing out from downtown Fairbanks? The Alaska Peace Center and Veterans For Peace North Star Chapter 146 are gathering at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park to ring the bells, which signify when the armistice was signed at 11 a.m., Nov. 11, 1918, bringing a close to World War I. Bells rang across Europe to celebrate peace and the end of four years of war that killed or wounded more than 21 million people.
Congress first officially recognized Armistice Day in 1926 and declared it a legal holiday in 1938. Upon urging from veterans groups, Armistice Day morphed into what we celebrate today. President Eisenhower signed the bill into law on May 26, 1954, enacting Veterans Day as a day to honor all veterans of all wars, not just World War I.
Given the threats our world sees today — terror attacks, nations invading nations, saber-rattling calls for war — let’s not forget to thank the members of our armed forces today. They are our first defense, often overlooked. Take some time, if only briefly, to ring a bell at 11 a.m. or join in a ceremony. It’s a nod to our veterans. They deserve it.