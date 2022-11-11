 Skip to main content
Veterans Day events honor our military members

News-Miner opinion: If you stop and listen at 11 a.m. this morning, you might hear the bells. They will be emanating from Veterans Memorial Park, where their choral-like reverberations will sound on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. The bell ringing is part of the history of Armistice Day, which marked the end of World War I. Armistice Day eventually became what we celebrate today: Veterans Day.

Events are taking place in Fairbanks and across the state, marking the day set aside to remember our servicemen and women. In the Interior, Festival Fairbanks is presenting a formal ceremony starting at 11 a.m. at the Westmark Hotel & Conference Center which includes the 9th Army Band, a POW/MIA ceremony, and featured speakers. Festival Fairbanks is also working with local TV stations to broadcast a Veterans Day TV special (11 a.m. on ABC KATN Channel 2; 5:30 p.m. on CBS KXDF Channel 13; and NBC KTVF Channel 11 at 7 p.m.)

