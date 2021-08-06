Vaccines are key in stopping the pandemic

News-Miner opinion: The spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 is accelerating in Alaska and across the nation, and the numbers alone would seem to suggest the wisdom of getting vaccinated.
Just this week, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital reported four deaths from Covid-19.
Alaska health officials say the vast majority of new infections involve the Delta variant, now dominant in the state, with 96 percent of all new cases in the state during a week in mid-July being caused by the delta variant.
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention internal document lays out a grim picture of the variant, the New York Times reports.
“The Delta variant is more transmissible than the viruses that cause MERS, SARS, Ebola, the common cold, the seasonal flu and smallpox, and it is as contagious as chickenpox, according to the document,” The Times reported.
None of that is good news. Especially for the unvaccinated, being exposed to the Delta variant can be serious.
The statistics clearly would seem to suggest that if you are fully vaccinated you are less likely to contract the virus. If vaccinated and you do contract it, you are less likely to be hospitalized. If you are hospitalized with the virus, you are less likely to die if you have been vaccinated.
Meanwhile, the reports show there have been only a few breakthrough cases, where vaccinated individuals have nonetheless contracted the virus and are able to spread it.
While about 50 percent of Alaskans older than 12 have received at least one dose of vaccine, in Fairbanks, 46.9 percent of those older than 12 have received at least one dose, while only 41 percent are fully vaccinated.
Despite the numbers and the pleas of health officials, many in Fairbanks and other parts of the state are yet unvaccinated. All of us, vaccinated and unvaccinated, should thank those who have gotten the shots, wear masks and practice social distancing. Their sense of responsibility and concern for themselves and others is commendable.
Getting the shots is a wholly voluntary proposition, one that could save your life or the life of a loved one. While officials at all levels, including Gov. Mike Dunleavy, are urging Alaskans to get vaccinated, there is no state mandate, no order. There are only the numbers and the knowledge that the only way to stop the coronavirus dead in its tracks is to immunize and practice what has worked in the past — wearing masks and social distancing.
From Jan. 1 to July 31, 94 percent of all Alaska Covid-19 cases, along with 94 percent of all virus hospitalizations and 97 percent of all Alaska Covid deaths, involved unvaccinated individuals.
The numbers tell the story.