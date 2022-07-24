 Skip to main content
Vaccine awareness is a good use of Covid funds

News-Miner opinion: The state of Alaska wants to spend $3 million on a vaccine education campaign. That is money well spent.

Funding for the state campaign comes from Alaska’s portion of $3.5 billion in federal dollars given to 64 immunization programs in the United States. The major goal of the statewide media campaign is to increase vaccination knowledge across Alaska — not just for Covid-19 but for all vaccine-preventable diseases. With Covid-19 cases on the rise, both in Alaska and the nation, and with the start of the new school year just days away, a campaign reminding residents to get a Covid-19 shoot or booster and to get your children immunized is one worth supporting.

