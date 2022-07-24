Vaccine awareness is a good use of Covid funds

News-Miner opinion: The state of Alaska wants to spend $3 million on a vaccine education campaign. That is money well spent.
Funding for the state campaign comes from Alaska’s portion of $3.5 billion in federal dollars given to 64 immunization programs in the United States. The major goal of the statewide media campaign is to increase vaccination knowledge across Alaska — not just for Covid-19 but for all vaccine-preventable diseases. With Covid-19 cases on the rise, both in Alaska and the nation, and with the start of the new school year just days away, a campaign reminding residents to get a Covid-19 shoot or booster and to get your children immunized is one worth supporting.
The campaign will be presented across multiple platforms, from social media to legacy media, and it’s not just reminding Alaskans to stay up to date on their shots. It will also combat prolific misinformation about vaccinations, misinformation that seems to spread like, well, a disease.
“Additionally, misinformation has been cited as a threat to public health and vaccination by the U.S. Surgeon General and can lead to additional vaccine hesitancy,” Elizabeth Manning with the Alaska Department of Health told the News-Miner. That’s an admirable goal and one we hope the department achieves. It’s a little cringeworthy to know the state has to put out a campaign saying no, the Covid shot doesn’t contain a microchip from Bill Gates, but with so much misinformation shared on social media, you understand why the state is doing so. In addition, the education campaign will include all facets of vaccine information, meaning even side effects and adverse reactions will be talked about. This is good information for the public to be reminded of — that as helpful as vaccinations and boosters are, yes, you might experience an adverse reaction.
“Our goal is to answer questions about the Covid-19 vaccines, address concerns, and share information that is reliable and accurate,” Manning said. “Especially with prolific misinformation, we want Alaskans to be able to make the best-informed decisions they can regarding vaccinations.”
As the campaign hits the airwaves in the coming weeks, let’s give it our attention and make sure our most vulnerable are as safe as they can be — by staying up to date on our shots.