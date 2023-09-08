UAF rising enrollment reflects a turnaround after years in decline

Certainly the operational challenges have been daunting with $55 million in state funds sliced over three years, plus another $13 million for capital improvements in 2023 taken away by Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s veto.
Now the news has changed from gloomy to hopeful. Where UAF once had acknowledged a 24% decrease in enrollment from 2018 to 2024, this year it claims a 2.5% increase in student enrollment, which accompanies an increase in enrollment system-wide of nearly 5%. (What would also be useful in the future would be making available precise enrollment figures kept by many other universities that break down numbers into both full-time enrollment and a total headcount).
Even more dramatic, the many empty residence hall rooms of the recent past that concerned UAF’s administration have been filled to capacity. At a Rotary Club meeting at the Westmark Hotel yesterday, Chancellor David White said that not only was every residence hall filled to capacity, but an office center had been converted into a living space with all beds occupied to accommodate the demand.
The university credits a five-year strategic enrollment plan’s success for the turnabout in enrollment and residence hall accommodations. We applaud the university for making the best use of limited funds and demonstrating to students far and wide that an education at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, is a wise investment and worth their tuition and housing expenses.
While a number of colleges have actually shuttered their doors before, after, and during the pandemic, our UAF boasts vibrant programs that demonstrate the fact its administration, faculty and staff never lost faith that their university has true value.
We look forward to a school year filled with accomplishment and opportunity. We strongly hope retention efforts to keep students at UAF for four years will be as successful as recruitment has been.
The University’s research specialties are internationally acclaimed. Among them, of important economic benefit to the state of Alaska are supercomputing, Arctic biology, Arctic engineering, geophysics, anthropology, and Alaska Native Studies.