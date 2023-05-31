 Skip to main content
Trying to prepare for unexpected food shortages

News-Miner opinion: For years, Gov. Mike Dunleavy and current and past task forces have raised cautionary concerns over whether Fairbanks could manage to feed its residents in the event of a infrastructure collapse. We recall how Alaskans experienced supply disruptions of food and building materialsduring the two years of Covid vulnerability.

One big concern is with addressing an absence of storage. At present, no storage facilities are in Fairbanks. Stores operate on a truck-to-shelf system.

