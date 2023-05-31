Trying to prepare for unexpected food shortages

News-Miner opinion: For years, Gov. Mike Dunleavy and current and past task forces have raised cautionary concerns over whether Fairbanks could manage to feed its residents in the event of a infrastructure collapse. We recall how Alaskans experienced supply disruptions of food and building materialsduring the two years of Covid vulnerability.
One big concern is with addressing an absence of storage. At present, no storage facilities are in Fairbanks. Stores operate on a truck-to-shelf system.
Sure, Fairbanks boasts supermarkets, stop-and-go stores and a community food co-op that we all patronize and even take for granted. Given human nature, at the first whisper of a shortage, In the event of a disaster, once shelves are bare, replenishing them when transport systems are knocked out could be a concern.
Gov. Dunleavy’s stated estimate is that Fairbanks gets 95 percent of its food supply from outside our state. (That number came from a somewhat dated study, and, even if accurate, needs to be updated with a percentage from a brand new study).
Any disruption in farm-to-table during a crisis would be felt by all citizens. Alaska today is a far cry from the territory in the 1950s when historians and other observers estimated about half of all food consumed was produced in-state.
We believe that food stability should be a major priority in Alaska given the potential impact from forces of Nature such as earthquakes. The citizens of Alaska should be pleased that task forces do take this issue seriously.
We support efforts of Alaskans determined to make our city, state and people more fully self-reliant and less dependent on truck-to-store food supplies. We urge our legislators to encourage companies capable of starting grain and meat processing plants in Fairbanks and the Interior. Above all, we send a tip of the hat to the Alaska Food Policy Council as it holds town meetings to encourage the strengthening of local food policies and resources. We encourage our state legislators to keep food stability always on the table.
Finally, the News-Miner encourages Alaskans to he more self-sufficient by growing gardens, learning to can foods, and teaching our youth the hunting, trapping and fishing skills of our pioneers.