Tradition, competition and community: A WEIO welcome

News-Miner opinion: When the 61st World Eskimo-Indian Olympics open today, expect a packed house of athletes, revelers and guests celebrating competition and community.
That’s what the games are all about: a bringing together of the state and a reminder of the incredible skills needed to survive here as exhibited by Alaska’s first residents. The games are a display of the strength and vitality needed to live in Alaska, both physical and emotional.
With the impressive feats of athleticism — mastering the one-foot high kick or ear pull is no easy task — comes also the sense of community the games are known for. Residents from Alaska’s urban centers and rural villages have been arriving in Fairbanks the past few days, ready to take in the sights and sounds when the opening ceremonies begin at 6 p.m. today at the Big Dipper Ice Arena. A sense of community is evident if you’ve taken in previous WEIOs as friends and family use the four days to visit, catch up and become reunited.
That community spirit takes on a greater meaning this year, too. WEIO organizers are using this year’s games to help find a bone marrow donor for Tiberius Newbill, a 6-year-old Anchorage boy suffering from leukemia, who needs a bone marrow transplant. When WEIO officials learned of the difficult time Tiberius was having finding a donor, they joined with Be The Match, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit that operates a national bone marrow donor program. The nonprofit group will have a booth at the games each night, encouraging Alaska Natives to take a cheek swab for a genetic test to see if their bone marrow might match with Tiberius. The right match could help save the young boy’s life. Using the games to help find a bone marrow donor for a 6-year-old boy is the very meaning of community spirit and a decision to be commended.
And while the word “olympics” in the official title underscores the athletes, the games are also a display of culture and art as artisans and crafters will have works for sale showcasing their talents and wares. Evening programs include performances from dance groups from across the state, Miss WEIO pageant contestants, and regalia parades featuring everyone from babies to elders.
The four days of contests and reunions close Saturday night with dance groups and athletes on parade as well as blessings and messages for the future. It’s a once per year gathering that encompasses the best of Alaska.
Welcome to Fairbanks, WEIO athletes and guests, and let the games begin.