Today, Fairbanks celebrates the sacred rites of spring

News-Miner opinion: Easter always symbolizes a time for renewal and optimism. We’re reminded of the historian Venerable Bede’s claim that the day in pre-Christian times was called Easturmonath to celebrate an otherwise forgotten goddess in England named Eostre.
In the early years of the 20th century, the Daily News-Miner devoted much news at this time to covering stampedes for gold as the pioneering prospectors raced to creeks in the Bush to stake new claims. Then too, and for decades after, the paper devoted pages to messages of hope and celebration written by local clergy. They wrote inspirational messages on the death and rising of Jesus, and the hope that his rising brought to all mankind.
For many of us, the holiday’s religious significance is more important than its commercial appeal. The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner honors the day with the city’s celebrants who gather as a community for sunrise services, communal breakfasts and the singing of hymns. In the spirit of the season, we join you for Easter, Passover, Ramadan or the day of significance you cherish.
The day is also a time of gaiety for the city’s children as they poke around inside newly-filled Easter baskets, and as they search their homes for dyed eggs hidden by parents and older siblings.
In Fairbanks, the day is a reminder that the city’s lush summer beauty isn’t far away. We’ll watch the snow vanish, trek for a while through mud, and then experience the annual wonder as the city and countryside erupt with foliage and wildflowers.
Soon, in Nenana, sometime in the next 10 to 30 days, the Tanana River ice will break, the much-watched clock will stop, the tripod will fall, and a lucky prophet will collect a fat check for predicting the magic moment of breakup.
We at the News-Miner would like to take a moment to wish readers a happy holiday and hope some joys of the city’s children are shared by the rest of us. We hope you’ll enjoy a delicious baked ham or other center-piece meal.
Happy Easter, one and all.