 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today, Fairbanks celebrates the sacred rites of spring

News-Miner opinion: Easter always symbolizes a time for renewal and optimism. We’re reminded of the historian Venerable Bede’s claim that the day in pre-Christian times was called Easturmonath to celebrate an otherwise forgotten goddess in England named Eostre.

In the early years of the 20th century, the Daily News-Miner devoted much news at this time to covering stampedes for gold as the pioneering prospectors raced to creeks in the Bush to stake new claims. Then too, and for decades after, the paper devoted pages to messages of hope and celebration written by local clergy. They wrote inspirational messages on the death and rising of Jesus, and the hope that his rising brought to all mankind.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.