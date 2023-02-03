Time has come for a return to the old Yukon Quest

News-Miner opinion: A rush of excitement fills the hearts of sled dog racing fans. Two exciting mid-distance races are on tap one week apart. Alaska’s 550-mile Yukon Quest hits the trail on Saturday out of Fairbanks. That will be followed by a 450-mile race in Canada out of Whitehorse on Feb. 11.
It’s been a long three years for fans after the traditional Yukon Quest fell apart in 2022. That was a severe blow to the international event that already had seen washouts of the race due to Covid-19 concerns that effectively ended border crossings.
In 2022, there were grave differences between Canada and U.S. race officials over the length and number of rest stops, as well as a few other minor points of contention.
We would like nothing better than to see race executives from both countries getting together to patch things up. The Yukon Quest was an exciting sporting event ever since the scheme was hatched in 1984. The time has come for a return to this tradition, effective 2024.
Let's bring back the original Yukon Quest. Sled dog racing fans deserve to cheer their legends across the border.