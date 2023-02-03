 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Time has come for a return to the old Yukon Quest

News-Miner opinion: A rush of excitement fills the hearts of sled dog racing fans. Two exciting mid-distance races are on tap one week apart. Alaska’s 550-mile Yukon Quest hits the trail on Saturday out of Fairbanks. That will be followed by a 450-mile race in Canada out of Whitehorse on Feb. 11.

It’s been a long three years for fans after the traditional Yukon Quest fell apart in 2022. That was a severe blow to the international event that already had seen washouts of the race due to Covid-19 concerns that effectively ended border crossings.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.