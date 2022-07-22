Thumbs up, thumbs down: Of festivals and fairs, winter sports, and running for office

Golden Days — The weeklong celebration of Fairbanks’ founding — Golden Days — concludes this weekend, with the bulk of events taking place Friday and Saturday. That includes the return of the Grande Parade to a live, in-person event after the pandemic sidelined it for two years. Billed as the largest parade in the state, it starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Carlson Center and ends at the intersection of Noble and Gaffney streets in downtown. The weekend also offers the famed Rubber Duckie Race and a downtown street fair, as well as various talks and presentations on the history of Fairbanks and a slate of community events. With the parade back live and downtown, we’re expecting lots of spectators happily taking it all in. For more on Golden Days events, see fairbankschamber.org.
Fairbanks curlers — Fairbanks has a knack for producing curlers. Maybe it’s the six months of the year we’re living in snow and ice or maybe it’s a sporting predisposition with which Alaskans are born. Regardless, three curlers have landed spots on the U.S. National Team for the upcoming 2022-23 season: Vicky Persinger, Anne O’Hara and Cora Farrell. Persinger has competed at the World Championships three times, with her best finish (fourth place) coming in 2018 with the U.S. women’s team. She will team up with her 2022 U.S. Olympic partner Chris Plys in mixed doubles competition. At 19 years old, O’Hara was named to the Under-25 team. She was part of the crew that won the bronze medal at this summer’s World Junior Championships in Sweden. Fairbanks native Farrell, 23, attended the University of Minnesota and competes with the St. Paul Curling Club. She earned a spot on the National Team’s developmental roster.