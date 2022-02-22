Thumbs up, thumbs down: Ice carving, property assessments and all that snow

Thumbs up: Ice carving season — It’s the most artistic time of year, when ice artists craft, carve and create incredible yet fleeting works of art. The 2022 World Ice Art Championships opened Feb. 14 at the Tanana Valley Fairgrounds. If you have not yet visited the ice park, go before spring sun and warm temperatures take their toll. Carvers from around the world come to Fairbanks for the competition, turning their single, double or multiple blocks of ice into the coolest of creations. In addition to the ice art, the park has children’s events and amateur ice carving contests for the novice who wants to try a hand at the craft. More than 300 volunteers work each season to bring the park to life, doing everything from harvesting ice, to feeding carvers, to raising money to keep the park going. It’s open through March 31, and it’s a highlight of February in Fairbanks.
Thumbs up: Parent/teacher meetings — Fairbanks public schools are not holding classes today and Wednesday as the district is hosting parent/teachers conferences. It’s two days set aside for you to talk to your child’s teachers and gauge how the school year is going academically. Parent/teacher meetings are an important part of your child’s educational success. You get feedback from the teacher, and the teacher gets feedback from the parent. It’s a two-way exchange that betters your student. Parents, take time today and Wednesday to talk to your student’s teachers. Employers, make sure your employees who are parents get the time off to attend a teacher meeting. A student’s success could hang in the balance. For more on the meetings, including tips for a good teacher chat, see www.k12northstar.org/domain/2562.
Thumbs down: Property assessments — Homeowners got a surprise when borough property assessments landed in their mailboxes: Most saw big increases (and in some cases, really big increases). The average home in the Fairbanks North Star Borough now costs more than $300,000 thanks to a spike in demand last year brought on in part by growth at Eielson Air Force Base. Housing prices are growing at a faster pace than wages, numbers from the Fairbanks North Star Borough Community Research Quarterly show. According to Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, property assessment notices show that housing values have risen about 10% across the borough this year, which is higher than the normal rate increase of 2-3%. Some people are seeing their home values skyrocket, and they are worried about what their tax bill will look like this summer. If you have have questions about your 2022 assessment or need information about how to appeal, contact the borough’s Assessment Department at 907-459-1428 or Assessor@fnsb.gov. March 4 is the last day to contest your assessment.
Thumbs up: Economic summit — Fairbanks North Star Borough leaders have eyes set on strengthening the Interior’s economic future. They’ll gather input from stakeholders today and Wednesday at the Interior Alaska Economic Summit, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Westmark Hotel and Conference Center. Most of the summit will be in-person, with opening remarks streamed virtually. The free event intends to bring together stakeholders in key industry and community sectors, including energy, mining, health care, tourism and business development to collaborate on economic opportunities for our local economy. Input and information gathered from the summit will be used to develop the borough’s Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy, a five-year roadmap outlining priorities, goals and improvements designed to strengthen our economic development. For more information, including the summit’s agenda and the Zoom link to view opening remarks, see www.fnsbceds.com.
Thumbs down: More snow — Of course we like snow, otherwise we wouldn’t live here. At some point, though, you read the forecast, look up at the sky, and say, “More snow? Are you kidding?” A winter storm that moved into the Interior Monday brought even more of the white stuff. Forecasters predicted 3-5 inches in valleys and low-lying areas and up to 12 inches at Murphy Dome, Wickersham Dome and Cleary Summit. While we’re above average for the winter — we’re at 84 inches of snow so far for the season— we’re still not close to matching the winter 1991, which saw 147.3 inches. But as John Hilgenbrink commented on the National Weather Service Fairbanks’ Facebook page, “We don’t need or want more snow.” Come on, Mother Nature. Work with us here.