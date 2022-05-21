Thumbs up, thumbs down: Graduates, fires and a photographer's big honor

Thumbs up: The class of 2022 — Congratulations, graduates. You made it. Starting on Mother’s Day weekend, University of Alaska Fairbanks students crossed the stage at the Carlson Center, the first of many classes of young adults venturing forth to new chapters. The following weeks saw Interior Alaska’s high school seniors do the same, all celebrating one of the most cherished rites of adulthood: graduation. Students at Lathrop, West Valley, Hutchison, Eielson, North Pole and Monroe, in addition to students in homeschool programs and small rural schools surrounding Fairbanks, all united in that singular moment when you walk across the stage. It’s a collective leaving of one world while opening the door to another. Be it at the university, high school or home school level, graduation is a moment to celebrate.
Thumbs up: Scouts’ honors — It is the season to honor Fairbanksans of note, with scouting organizations commemorating individuals who have made a difference in Fairbanks. The Midnight Sun Council of the Boy Scouts of America honored Craig Compeau and Monte Pearson this week at its Legends & Heroes Banquet. Earlier this month, the Farthest North Girl Scouts Council chose the Rev. Anna Frank, Dorothy Laiti and Lisa Sundborg as honorees for the 2022 Women of Distinction awards. In addition to serving as fundraisers for the host organizations, each event gives worthy accolades to the honorees for their contributions to Fairbanks, either publicly or behind the scenes, and for making Interior Alaska a better place to live.
Thumbs down: Fire season — Fairbanks saw its first brush fire of the season on Thursday. That should serve as a reminder: Fire season is here. Despite a momentous snowfall this winter — which also saw rain and ice — and despite rivers running full from breakup, all that extra moisture does not negate fire season. Wildfires are growing in frequency and intensity as the planet warms, putting more of us at risk. They can ignite with such short notice and such ferocity that you could easily find yourself in trouble should one flare near a neighborhood or residential area. The Alaska Division of Forestry has a great guide available, “Firewise Alaska,” full of information on how to be safer during fire season. It’s available to download for free at bit.ly/3Ns5ekh. It’s worth it. The home you save might be your own.
Thumbs up: James Barker — Fairbanks photographer James Barker is finally getting his due. Barker, known for his black and white portraits that capture Alaska Native life, has been named the Rasmuson Foundation’s 2022 Distinguished Artist of the Year. It is the first time a photographer has received the honor, and James Barker is a great pick to carry the title. From his series chronicling Yup’ik dancing and drumming, to recording subsistence lifestyles on the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, to documenting the 1965 march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, Barker’s photographs have told the stories of hundreds of people. He’s the man behind the lens, using powerful imagery to convey a message about our humanity. For that alone, he’s worthy of the title of Distinguished Artist of the Year.