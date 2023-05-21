There is a time for gratitude and remembrance

News-Miner opinion: During the month of May, Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed a proclamation honoring those brave souls in law enforcement who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our Alaska communities. On Friday, a ceremony at North Pole’s Gabe Rich and Scott Johnson Memorial Park in North Pole saluted fallen first responders from a number of service areas.
Today we reflect on how the profession of first responder has become so very dangerous in these times. Throughout the pandemic, for example, every encounter with the public became a potential health risk for first responders.
No longer is there such a thing as a “routine” response when criminals bear weapons and show no fear of using them. Domestic violence incidents spiral out of control in a heartbeat.
What once upon a time was a routine response to a school for a small incident now has escalated into horrendous school shootings throwing first responders into the line of fire.
What has remained constant is the will and bravery of Alaska responders. We are pleased that our governor has chosen to commend those first responders who gave their precious lives in service.
We also grieve with and for their families and colleagues.
We remember all first responders. Let no heroes be forgotten.