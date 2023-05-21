 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

There is a time for gratitude and remembrance

News-Miner opinion: During the month of May, Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed a proclamation honoring those brave souls in law enforcement who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our Alaska communities. On Friday, a ceremony at North Pole’s Gabe Rich and Scott Johnson Memorial Park in North Pole saluted fallen first responders from a number of service areas.

Today we reflect on how the profession of first responder has become so very dangerous in these times. Throughout the pandemic, for example, every encounter with the public became a potential health risk for first responders.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.