The troubling low rate of childhood vaccinations

That is why it disturbs us to learn about disappointing vaccination rates of children in Alaska. The news is slightly more encouraging in Alaska than it is in the poorer counties and parishes of the Lower 48 states. Thankfully, no widespread epidemics of vaccine-preventable illnesses have been reported by Alaska’s chief medical officer.
What is discouraging is that Alaska’s health data demonstrates that the number of children in Alaska who are up-to-date on vaccinations fell from 60% in 2013 to 46% in 2021.
Seriously, more than half of the population of Alaska’s children is at risk for once contained diseases like polio, mumps, measles and diphtheria. Also disheartening is that the latest vaccination figures from the Alaska Department of Health for babies between 19 and 35 months is only slightly more than half that population. By comparison, 2018 numbers show 65% of Alaska children in that age group had received their shots. Sadly, American Indian/Alaska Native children, according to a 2017 study, were 10% less likely to be fully immunized with recommended vaccines than white children.
Poverty offers all of us no excuse. Alaska children below the poverty line and/or uninsured can receive vaccines at no cost through the federal Vaccines for Children program. Other children may be eligible for vaccine funding through the Alaska Vaccine Assessment Program.
What frankly worries us is that diseases such as polio first spread asymptomatically from child to child until the worst-case scenario occurs and those babies and children end up paralyzed and/or on a breathing machine. Think of the implications for a Fairbanks community, a school, a daycare center. Think of the implications for all of us as concerned families in all our communities.
The thought of polio returning to Alaska and the U.S. after it was eradicated is troubling.
The time for vaccinating our children was yesterday. The News-Miner fervently hopes this editorial is a wake-up call for us all today that gets parental attention and recourse.