The tragedy of Maui's catastrophic fires should inspire watchdog vigilance here

News-Miner opinion: The horrific fire that devastated Maui, leading to the confirmed loss of over 100 souls and the complexion of a community irrevocably altered, reminds us to ask all in the borough and the Interior to pay attention to the buildups of brush on private property and along roads. As autumn inches closer it is clear that large areas of brown, flammable, dead and dying plants could pose a hazard and should be cleared. We also encourage local fire officials to enforce codes and to insist on remedial actions when private property owners are in noncompliance with those codes.
And though the Interior experienced one of the lightest fire seasons on record this summer, the recent spate of wildfires across Alaska are yet another cautionary tale that serve to remind us of the need to work to prevent fires long before it is too late. Those fires could have been worse if temperatures had not dropped, winds had not died down, and rainfall had not come.
The University of Alaska Fairbanks’ International Arctic Wildlife Center recently served notice on its web page that “an intensified pattern of wildfires” are continuing in our state due to warming weather patterns. It is comforting therefore to know that Alaska’s fire management agencies — including the Alaska Division of Forestry which, last year, added “and Fire Protection” to its official title — are also stepping up their efforts to meet the challenge of increasing wildfires.
We have seen individual and small group encampments of homeless people in areas that clearly contain piles of brush. A campfire or fire for cooking could set off fires with a possible loss of life to those sleeping there. A News-Miner reader alerted us to the buildup of brush and garbage along the bike path from Farmers Loop Extension to the Johansen Expressway. A small encampment already exists in the triangle of right-of-way as the path heads in the direction of the Steese Highway. Asking people to move absent shelter places to house them is problematic, but such a request seems to us essential for the safety of the public and the safety of the homeless squatters.
This is not to lay undue onus on those fortunates who, lacking proper shelter, appliances and services, are forced to try maintain themselves on the fringes of our community; as noted above, any fire (or stray ember or spark or even cigarette butt) can, without proper attention and care, ignite a blaze of frightful and devastating proportions. Therefore, it’s on all of us to our part to both minimize potential “ignition sources” and the fuels which encourage little fires to grow and spread.
We do want to offer thanks and kudos to the volunteers who have been clearing brush and trash alongside roadways and bike paths. Your vigilance may not only lead to a nicer landscape, it also removes a definite fire hazard.