 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The tragedy of Maui's catastrophic fires should inspire watchdog vigilance here

News-Miner opinion: The horrific fire that devastated Maui, leading to the confirmed loss of over 100 souls and the complexion of a community irrevocably altered, reminds us to ask all in the borough and the Interior to pay attention to the buildups of brush on private property and along roads. As autumn inches closer it is clear that large areas of brown, flammable, dead and dying plants could pose a hazard and should be cleared. We also encourage local fire officials to enforce codes and to insist on remedial actions when private property owners are in noncompliance with those codes.

And though the Interior experienced one of the lightest fire seasons on record this summer, the recent spate of wildfires across Alaska are yet another cautionary tale that serve to remind us of the need to work to prevent fires long before it is too late. Those fires could have been worse if temperatures had not dropped, winds had not died down, and rainfall had not come.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.