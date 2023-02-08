The soaring number of STIs in Fairbanks needs addressing

News-Miner opinion: The Covid-19 pandemic certainly increased awareness about communicable diseases or so a reasonable person might think. That’s why we were surprised at the announcement from Alaska health authorities that sexually transmitted infections are increasing at an alarming rate in the greater Fairbanks area.
The numbers do not lie. Nine new cases of HIV among military service personnel were reported between October 2022 and January 2023.
Sexually transmitted syphilis cases soared from 24 in 2016 to 442 in 2021, according to the Alaska Department of Health (ADH). These numbers do not include babies infected at birth. 53% of cases involved males, and 47% involved females.
The ADH warned that the disease particularly hits younger people who risk infections when they engage in sexual contact with multiple partners, including one-night encounters with anonymous people met on dating apps.
Experts say it is crucial for younger people to be educated on the painful and embarrassing reality that is attached to acquiring a sexually transmitted disease.
Across the nation, certain legislators have successfully clamored for less sex education. Others have asked for reductions in funds for programs on reproductive health. The numbers nationwide are alarming. In 2021, there were 2.5 million total infections and syphilis rates were up by 26%.
Schools in Alaska are not required to teach sex education. However, Alaska is not one of the 19 states that permit abstinence only education. In our view, if sex education is not being taught in schools, it well would be worth a parent to get over any embarrassment about the topic and to at least give youngsters at home as much warning as possible about the presence of infections in Fairbanks.
As well, legislators might consider discussing the state’s lack of a statute criminalizing HIV transmission or exposure. Ten U.S. state have laws on the books requiring that people who are aware they have HIV warn potential partners that they are infected.
Finally, it stands to reason that people committed to a lifestyle where they freely have sexual relations with multiple partners should get tested, and tested often.