Thumbs up, thumbs down

The snow flies, early voting, strained hospitals, and the Idtarod gets vaccinated

  Updated
  • Comments

Thumbs up: Winter prep — You knew it was coming. Monday’s snowfall, the first of the season, and Friday’s snowfall make it clear that winter is here. If you haven’t taken care of your winter prep, it is time to make last-minute fixes, pick up anything in your yard you don’t want covered in snow until April, and make sure your car is properly winterized. Did you know Oct. 8 is the average date in Fairbanks for when snow permanently sticks to the ground? That’s not that far off. With winter darkness creeping in bit by bit, you’ll need the light this weekend to make sure you’re on top of your winter prep game.

Thumbs up: Early voting — Early voting started Monday for municipal and borough elections and goes through Sept. 30, nullifying the excuse that you didn’t have time to vote. Alaskans seemingly favor early voting and historically have made a good show of it. We’d wager this election will see an increased early voting turnout as a few races are drawing plenty of social media attention. You can vote early from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sept. 30 at Shopper’s Forum Mall, 1255 Airport Way; vote in-person absentee from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through Oct. 4 at the clerks’ offices of the cities of North Pole and Fairbanks, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 1-4 at Shopper’s Forum Mall; or in person at your polling place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, Election Day. Applications to vote absentee are due to the borough clerk’s office by Sept. 28.

Thumbs down: Hospital strain — Doctors, nurses, hospital administrators, anyone affiliated with the health care industry in any capacity ... they’ve all said it and they’ve said it more than once. The hospital system is strained, not just in Fairbanks but statewide, because of Covid-19. Add to that the vitriol health care providers are receiving from the public, and it’s easy to see why medical providers and hospital support staff are frustrated. Hospital employees deserve a better response and treatment than what they’re getting. We need to do better for our medical community.

Thumbs up: Iditarod and vaccines — The Iditarod Board of Directors voted Wednesday to make vaccinations mandatory for all mushers, staff and volunteers involved in the 2022 race, saying the decision was based on feedback from rural Alaska and “is reflective of the Iditarod’s broad community health consciousness.” One commenter on the News-Miner Facebook page said it best: “People participating in a race to commemorate the delivery of a life-saving serum to protect rural Alaskan villages from an epidemic should have no issue with taking a life-saving serum to protect rural Alaskan villages from an epidemic.”

