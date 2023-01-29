The scourge of fentanyl takes hold in Alaska

The program’s producers might well heed recent statistics involving Native women and their deaths from illicit drug use. Since 2020, the Centers for Disease Control found that overdose rates increased significantly in Alaska Native and Native American men and women. Specifically, deaths for American Indian and Alaska Natives soared 39% in 2020 compared to 2019. Moreover, overdose rates for 25- to 44-year-old women in those two categories were recorded at nearly twice the death rate of white women ages 25-44.
In addition, relatively few Alaska Natives are getting access to prevention and recovery support services, according to the CDC. Despite the prevalence of substance abuse, a survey found only one in ten Alaska Natives received substance abuse treatment that might save their lives.
Another disturbing fact on the national playing field is that drug deaths for young people ages 15-19 are skyrocketing. Consider that between 2014 and 2016, 1,508 persons in that age category perished from both prescription and counterfeit opioids. Overall, 52,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2015 alone.
The numbers related strictly to teens and fentanyl are also increasing, according to the National Coalition Against Prescription Drug Abuse. Deaths of teens increased from 253 in 2019 to 680 in 2020. In 2021, 884 deaths involved teens and fentanyl use.
Fentanyl was synthesized in 1959 and marketed as a pain relief drug, but over time it was demonstrated to be highly addictive. Significantly, fentanyl itself rarely is the drug of choice for teens who overdose, according to the CDC. Instead, these adolescents seek prescription drugs such as Vicodin and OxyContin, not realizing what they actually procure from dealers are counterfeit imitations contaminated with powerful and potentially deadly fentanyl.
Federal and state legislators, medical experts, law enforcement and educators all agree that the illicit drug is as nasty and lethal as any drug ever created. They also agree that eliminating, or even reducing, the threat has been problematic. By the autumn 2022, federal tracking officials recorded around 200 overdose deaths per day in the U.S. The majority of those deaths were attributed to drugs contaminated with fentanyl and other synthetic substances. In fact, the Journal of the American Medical Association published a study of overdose deaths in 2021, finding 77% involved fentanyl.
The outbreak of fatalities involving Americans of all ages has eclipsed even the number of deaths from gun violence. While Alaska has not seen the staggering and worrisome death counts from synthetic drugs that several other U.S. states like California and Texas have experienced, the Alaska Department of Health in 2021 reported 253 Alaskans died from a drug overdose. Also compelling, the FBI reported that between 2020 and 2021, Alaska experienced the largest percent increase of drug overdose deaths of any state in the U.S.
In our view, some important measures must be taken.
Authorities in Alaska must find ways to increase education about synthetic and prescription drugs among Natives, women in particular, and among our teen population. More efforts must be made to provide science-based treatment to drug users.
Of importance, the Fairbanks community needs to understand that there is a way to save the lives of drug victims if first responders can act quickly to administer a nasal drug called Narcan or naloxone.
Naloxone is nasal spray medicine that rapidly (sometimes in 30 seconds) reverses opioid overdoses, including the ever-dangerous fentanyl. The State of Alaska Department of Health and Social Services has developed a statewide prevention program called Project HOPE (harm reduction, overdose prevention, education) that allows public and private entities to distribute opioid overdose rescue kits. Project HOPE notes the nasal spray will not harm anyone given it — even should a good Samaritan misjudge a student’s collapse from illness for a drug overdose.
While the Fairbanks school district deserves high praise for placing Project HOPE in all secondary schools, there clearly is a need to distribute such kits to lower-level schools. The school district hopes to accomplish that goal by the school year’s end.
Our view is that every single school in Alaska should endeavor to obtain Project HOPE kits. Given the troubling CDC reports about deaths among Alaska Natives, we hope these can also be installed in all village schools at the first possible opportunity.