The scourge of fentanyl takes hold in Alaska

The program’s producers might well heed recent statistics involving Native women and their deaths from illicit drug use. Since 2020, the Centers for Disease Control found that overdose rates increased significantly in Alaska Native and Native American men and women. Specifically, deaths for American Indian and Alaska Natives soared 39% in 2020 compared to 2019. Moreover, overdose rates for 25- to 44-year-old women in those two categories were recorded at nearly twice the death rate of white women ages 25-44.

In addition, relatively few Alaska Natives are getting access to prevention and recovery support services, according to the CDC. Despite the prevalence of substance abuse, a survey found only one in ten Alaska Natives received substance abuse treatment that might save their lives.

