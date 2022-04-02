The race for Alaska's U.S. House seat is an experiment in election mania

News-Miner opinion: Fifty-one. That is the number of candidates who have tossed their names into the mix, seeking to fill the U.S. House seat left vacant by Rep. Don Young’s death on March 18. Fifty-one.
It’s enough to make even the most devoted political wonk more manic than normal in an election season filled with hot races to watch.
Add to that a June 11 special election completed mostly by mail-in ballot — a first in state history — and an all-party primary in which political affiliation carries little weight, and you’ve got yourself the makings of a doozy of a ballot. Top it off with an Aug. 16 special general election using ranked choice voting, and it’s likely to be one of the most-watched elections in Alaska history.
Topping the list are some notable names: Former Sen. John Coghill, Rep. Adam Wool, Sen. Josh Revak, former Borough Assemblyman Tim Beck, Anchorage Assemblyman Chris Constant, former state Rep. Andrew Halcro, former Assistant Attorney General Jeff Lowenfels, and Nick Begich, whose grandfather represented Alaska in the U.S. House before Don Young’s tenure. Former governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin threw her name in at the last minute. Santa Claus, the North Pole City Council member, signed up, as did William Hibler, a retired Fairbanks professor who’s sought office before. The slate includes lesser known names from across Alaska, all giving it a shot. With an open primary, there’s nothing to lose, and you can tell given the number of candidates.
The most interesting bit to note is candidate affiliation. Republicans lead the ballot at 17 candidates, while 12 are nonpartisan and 10 are undeclared. Seven are Democrats, three are libertarians, and there is one each from the Alaska Independence Party and the American Independence Party.
When it comes jungle primary time — that’s the more colloquial term for the special primary free-for-fall — only the top four vote getters will move on to the Aug. 11 special general election. That’s when ranked choice voting will come into play as the state, for the first time, uses the voting method narrowly approved by voters in 2020.
It will be a dizzying, head-shaking experience for sure. With that many candidates on the ballot, a historic mail-in election, and the party faithful bemoaning ranked choice voting, the race to fill Alaska’s sole U.S. House seat will be one of the most talked about in the nation.