The Permanent Fund belongs to all Alaskans, not officials

News-Miner opinion: Alaskans marched to the polls almost 47 years ago to approve a constitutional amendment setting up the Permanent Fund to protect it from politicians gobsmacked by the state’s new flood of oil wealth. Who could have envisioned the first deposit of $734,000 would grow into a nest egg of nearly $80 billion?

The Permanent Fund, which receives 25% of the state’s minerals revenue, is invested across a wide-ranging portfolio. The income from these investments is deposited in its Earnings Reserve Account, which nowadays pays for much of state government, underwrites the fund’s dividend program and inflation-proofs the fund’s constitutionally protected corpus.

