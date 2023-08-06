The Permanent Fund belongs to all Alaskans, not officials

News-Miner opinion: Alaskans marched to the polls almost 47 years ago to approve a constitutional amendment setting up the Permanent Fund to protect it from politicians gobsmacked by the state’s new flood of oil wealth. Who could have envisioned the first deposit of $734,000 would grow into a nest egg of nearly $80 billion?
The Permanent Fund, which receives 25% of the state’s minerals revenue, is invested across a wide-ranging portfolio. The income from these investments is deposited in its Earnings Reserve Account, which nowadays pays for much of state government, underwrites the fund’s dividend program and inflation-proofs the fund’s constitutionally protected corpus.
There was only slightly more than $5 billion in uncommitted funds in the earnings reserve as of June 30 and, unlike the Permanent Fund itself, the earnings can be spent by the Legislature with a simple majority and the governor’s approval — if there is any to spend.
That prospect, of late, might be more iffy than Alaskans would like.
A report earlier this month by the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation, a state-owned corporation that manages the fund’s assets, offers scenarios evaluating the fund’s performance over the next three to four fiscal years. The performance estimates are based on 2.5% inflation rates, although the rates generally are higher. The corporation’s limited modeling is not encouraging.
Its chief operating officer, Deven Mitchell, says the fund, plagued by inflation and low returns, likely would be unable to meet its Earnings Reserve Account commitments in just a few years. No money for government. No money for dividends. No money for inflation proofing.
Then what? Over the years, rather than imposing taxes, administrations and the Legislature have turned to cutting services and Permanent Fund dividends rather than imposing taxes to fund government. Those may not be options in the future.
The prospect of the fund’s earnings reserve running out of money brings up tough questions that must be asked and answered. Should the fund and the earnings reserve be rolled into one fund? That approach has been backed by the Permanent Fund’s board of trustees for two decades, but is resisted by lawmakers. Should such a fund pay out a fixed percentage for government and dividends, and ignore inflation-proofing? What else could be done to modernize the fund? Should a sales or income tax be imposed? A plethora of fiscal plans and other approaches have been discussed over the years, but little has been done and the Permanent Fund and its operations remarkably have drawn little media interest over the years.
Now, clearly, it is time to begin discussions about Alaska’s fiscal quandary anew and in earnest — and, most emphatically, with the public fully involved.
Too often, of late, it appears Alaskans are being asked to trust the experts when it comes to fiscal matters, the Permanent Fund and its earnings. We have private equity firms investing billions of dollars in Permanent Fund and retirement systems money, and we know little about them. The Permanent Fund has invested $200 million or more in Alaska. We know little about those investments. We only know they are not setting the financial world afire.
Then, there is the corporation’s plan to spend an estimated $1 million for its on-again, off-again, and likely-on-again plan to open a satellite office in Anchorage. It has drawn little public discussion. While more talks about the office addition and its financing are expected next month, staff have been instructed to move ahead with the new digs.
Officials of all stripes have an unfortunate tendency to become more secretive as problems mount. Transparency gets lip service, of course, but it is easier to operate with the public held at bay.
What is lost in all that is the Permanent Fund and its earnings belong to all Alaskans, not outside equity firms or their managers, not the officials charged with running the show.
Alaskans clearly need to be more involved in any discussions of investments or fiscal plans, and should settle for no less.