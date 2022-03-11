The Iditarod, the Ice Classic, APOC and those gas prices

Thumbs up: Iditarod — Mushers are on their way to Nome, competing in the 50th anniversary of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. Racers left Willow on Sunday, and a winner is expected to arrive early next week. The competition is hot this year, with six former champions in the mix. This includes defending champion Dallas Seavey — tied for winningest musher in race history — who is seeking a record sixth win. To do so, however, Seavey has to contend with several top mushers including Brent Sass, Aaron Burmeister and his dad, Mitch Seavey. We’ll see you at under the arch in Nome, mushers, and a safe race to all.
Thumbs down: Unlimited campaign donations — The only thing limiting how much money you can give a political campaign is the size of your checking account. The Alaska Public Offices Commission, or APOC, is the state regulator overseeing campaign finance rules. The agency voted 3-2 March 3 not to renew certain contribution limits for state and local elections. What that means is individuals can donate how ever much they want to folks running for office. APOC punted campaign finance limits to the Alaska Legislature, saying it’s up to legislators to enact policy setting campaign finance limits. That’s a good idea, and several bills are in committees addressing campaign limits, but we’re not holding our breathe for legislation to be passed anytime soon. With the political machine now able to feed itself nonstop, don’t expect that its appetite to be satisfied let alone cutting off its food source. Setting limits on individual donations is something the Legislature should address, especially as campaign season heats up.
Thumbs down: Gas prices — Another day, another gas price hike. At one Fairbanks convenience store, regular unleaded gas was $4.59 per gallon on Tuesday, $4.79 on Wednesday, and $4.89 on Thursday. When you start talking state averages, we’re close to breaking a record. Alaska’s highest recorded average price for regular unleaded gas came on July 24, 2008, at $4.695 per gallon, according to AAA Gas Prices. On Thursday, the average statewide cost was $4.680. It doesn’t like we’re going to see relief anytime soon as a combination of factors — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine followed by the Biden administration’s ban on importing Russian oil, the pandemic, and global supply and demand issues, among others — are working in tandem resulting in climbing prices. Brace yourself because it could get worse before it gets better.
Thumbs up: Nenana Ice Classic — It’s one of the rituals marking spring’s slow arrival: the tripod going up on the Tanana River. The Nenana Ice Classic is on for its 106th year with Alaskans taking a wager on when the ice on the Tanana will go out. The winner — or winners — could walk away with a nice bit of cash if they guess the exact day and time the ice goes out. When the ice rots just enough and the tripod falls into the river, a ripcord trips a clock on shore, capturing the moment the ice goes out. The tripod went up Sunday, meaning we’ll soon be on watch. If you want to cast your guess (tickets cost $2.50 each), see www.nenanaakiceclassic.com for locations to purchase tickets. And good guessing to all.