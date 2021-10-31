The future of Alaska requires financial foresight

News-Miner opinion: On the not-so-distant horizon looms a black cloud Alaska has dodged for years — finding a way to bolster state revenues growing increasingly iffy with uncertain oil prices and production that leaves the trans-Alaska oil pipeline three-quarters empty.
Alaska lived high on the hog after North Slope oil dollars gushed into state coffers in the late 1970s. There was so much of it, Republican and Democratic state lawmakers, trying to shortstop a popular Libertarian income tax repeal effort headed for the 1980 ballot, dumped the state’s 31-year-old income tax.
Losing those tax revenues was not a problem then, but those halcyon years did not last long. Roller coaster oil prices and the Legislature’s profligate spending over the years drained Alaska’s savings accounts and left the state with chronic budget shortfalls.
Even using oil revenues and money from the Permanent Fund’s earnings account nowadays could leave the state short when it comes to paying for government operations and the annual dividend Alaskans have come to expect.
Despite that, there is no stampede to further cut government to match revenues. The time is fast approaching when new sources of income must be found to maintain government operations and services.
Where to look? This year, largely because of an influx of $1 billion in federal funds to help the state recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, Alaska is posting a budgetary surplus. That is unlikely to continue and none of the potential sources of future revenue is likely to make anybody break out their party hats.
Alaskans could hand the oil industry the entire tab for government operations — it already pays about a third of the costs — but that would be akin to cutting off our noses to spite our faces. What is left? Taxes of some sort, and possible payees are few and far between.
A sales tax is a viable option and could be the easiest levy to get through the Legislature. A sales tax is a consumption tax, so if you do not buy goods and services, you would not pay the levy. The problem is that it is incredibly regressive, hitting moderate- to low-income Alaskans the hardest, and decisions must be made on whether to tax things such as food and medicine.
What about an income tax? It possibly is the least popular of the potential sources of revenue. Alaska’s Territorial Legislature adopted one in 1949 at 10% of a taxpayer’s federal income tax liability. Unsurprisingly, the tax increased. It was a progressive levy by 1975, topping out at 14.5% before it got the axe in 1980.
As the Legislature muddles through its fourth special session in search of a fix for the state’s fiscal woes, Rep. Adam Wool’s proposed income tax legislation, House Bill 37, awaits action in the House State Affairs Committee after clearing the House Special Committee on Ways and Means in a 5-2 vote. The Fairbanks Democrat’s proposed levy would take 2.5% of an individual’s adjusted gross income and produce about $600 million a year in revenue. Wool describes it as a flat tax that would apply to every individual, including transient workers, and every corporation doing business in Alaska.
Another possible source of revenue for state government operations could be the annual Permanent Fund dividend. It could be reduced, although Gov. Mike Dunleavy and some lawmakers are pushing for an ever-larger payout, or it could be abolished and the money used for government if lawmakers were feeling suicidal in a purely political sense.
Beyond those few sources, and accepting that government spending is unlikely to be reduced further, there are few pots of money that can be tapped annually to make ends meet. One could find things and services to tax on a nickel-and-dime basis, but the choices that could make a big difference, unfortunately, are few.
That not-so-distant black cloud seems to be getting even closer — and time is growing short.