The field is wide open for an airport name change

News-Miner opinion: Members of the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly recently rejected a nonbinding resolution urging state lawmakers to rename the 71-year-old Fairbanks International Airport to honor the late Rep. Don Young, and they were right to do so.

The Assembly correctly recognized it is far too soon after Young’s death to debate the merits of renaming the facility the Don Young International Airport. Family and friends, along with Alaskans of all political stripes, are still grieving his loss. It is appropriate that the Assembly should set the resolution aside until some time in the future.

Young was the longest-serving Republican in congressional history, having served as Alaska’s lone member of the House of Representatives for 49 years, from 1973 until his death. A former teacher, he was elected as Fort Yukon mayor in 1964, to the state House two years later and to the state Senate, where he served from 1971 to 1973. He died March 18 as he made his way home to Alaska aboard a commercial flight at the age of 88.

As the 3,470-acre Fairbanks airport is a state facility, renaming it — if that were to happen — would be the responsibility of the Legislature, which in 2000 renamed Anchorage's international airport to honor the long service of then-Sen. Ted Stevens.

There can be little debate about Young’s contributions to Alaska. That he is worthy of being honored for his long years of service to Alaska is inarguable, but there are many others who also have served Alaska and who should be seriously considered if the airport is to be renamed.

If the Legislature decides, at some point in the future, to consider renaming the Fairbanks International Airport we would urge lawmakers to consider not only Young, but a wide field of potential possibilities, with Alaska Native leaders at the top of the list, along with Native geographical names and other individuals closely tied to Fairbanks.

For now, the Assembly got it right. It is too soon.

