The Fairbanks City Council appears to have made wise use of bed tax profits

News-Miner opinion: The Fairbanks City Council settled on a revised distribution of its hotel room rental tax revenue after due deliberation. Commonly referred to as “a bed tax,” its inception goes back to 1979 as a means of boosting economic development and supporting local utilities and services.
Then and now, the hotel/motel bed tax is the price visitors pay for the pleasure of enjoying Fairbanks as a destination city. After several years of decline due to the pandemic, bed tax revenues seem to be increasing. The city collected $4.2 million in 2022 and expects at least that same amount in 2023.
Here are the key components: The approved version, following amendments, puts the city’s discretionary grant fund at $400,000 and earmarks $50,000 to Festival Fairbanks for Golden Heart Plaza maintenance. For now, the Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation allotment stays set at $100,000. Depending on the size of the collected pot, Explore Fairbanks will get as much as $2.2 million for marketing if the budget is met. If there is a surplus, the city and Explore Fairbanks split the proceeds evenly.
The city also is a winner as its share of revenue jumps from 22.5% to 30%. All should be pleased that a healthy cut of those funds will pay for increased security downtown. Downtown Fairbanks, if perceived to be safe, will draw more tourists. We feel a strong sense of security is a critical need, given that vacancies in the Fairbanks Police Department have existed far too long because of labor shortages. The city also needs replacements for open positions with fire and emergency service patrol. These are worthy purposes and just as important as marketing to boost “economic development.”
What is important about the new allotment is that the Fairbanks City Council definitely is paying close attention to how the bed tax is being appropriated, to whom it is being appropriated, and to keep oversight to assure recipients are being good stewards of the money. From the beginning, the term “economic development” was too loose and unstructured in definition.
Finally, Fairbanks residents should be happy that summer and winter tourism continues its positive growth. So long as tourism keeps at this pace, there ought to be a big enough percent of the pie for all players for the foreseeable future.