 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Fairbanks City Council appears to have made wise use of bed tax profits

News-Miner opinion: The Fairbanks City Council settled on a revised distribution of its hotel room rental tax revenue after due deliberation. Commonly referred to as “a bed tax,” its inception goes back to 1979 as a means of boosting economic development and supporting local utilities and services.

Then and now, the hotel/motel bed tax is the price visitors pay for the pleasure of enjoying Fairbanks as a destination city. After several years of decline due to the pandemic, bed tax revenues seem to be increasing. The city collected $4.2 million in 2022 and expects at least that same amount in 2023.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.