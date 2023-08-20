The challenge of affordable quality childcare in Alaska

News-Miner opinion: Few would argue with us that excellent childcare is a necessity for the wellbeing of families and the health of the local and state economy. In particular, those Alaska families headed by new parents especially are hard-pressed to find childcare services for toddlers and older preschool children.
We especially find it concerning that young spouses of military members on local bases have made it known that they involuntarily are refusing to take jobs because potential take-home pay after childcare costs is not worth them starting working.
Alaska Economic Trends magazine recently published a cover story detailing how childcare facilities and experienced workers departed during the pandemic and its aftermath, nevermore to return. Adding to the burden of parents is the fact that disappearing facilities and workers were a problem even prior to the pandemic.
The News-Miner certainly knows the state must find workable ways to subsidize childcare workers that often struggle to find the means to cover costs for their own families. Figures as of Aug. 11 list childcare workers nationally making $14 per hour, while Alaskans in the same occupation make only $13.37 per hour, hardly a livable wage given housing and food prices in Fairbanks. Clearly, if at all possible, childcare providers may find it essential to offer staff bonuses as an incentive to complement salaries.
We also hope that independent childcare providers will explore opportunities for grants to sustain the quality of available childcare offerings and services. For example, the Alaska Department of Health Division of Public Assistance (DPA) supports licensed childcare providers with monthly cash grants to supplement their programs. Grant funds from the DPA may be used toward staff wages, worker benefits, substitute worker costs, health and safety items, school supplies and educational training directly concerning child development.
While instant solutions to the local and national problem of child care costs and limited availability are a challenge we see are not easily found, the greater good of our children and the health of our workforce demand that legislators put the need to find solutions at the top of their priority list. In summary, the News-Miner believes that childcare providers deserve special consideration due to the industry’s incomparable public services they provide.
We urge all stakeholders including parents, childcare providers, and education experts to meet with concerned legislators to combine resources to make certain that quality child care can and will endure in Alaska.