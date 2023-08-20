 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The challenge of affordable quality childcare in Alaska

News-Miner opinion: Few would argue with us that excellent childcare is a necessity for the wellbeing of families and the health of the local and state economy. In particular, those Alaska families headed by new parents especially are hard-pressed to find childcare services for toddlers and older preschool children.

We especially find it concerning that young spouses of military members on local bases have made it known that they involuntarily are refusing to take jobs because potential take-home pay after childcare costs is not worth them starting working.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.