The big business of selling carbon offsets to go green

News-Miner opinion: Gov. Mike Dunleavy wants to get the state involved in the carbon offset industry. It remains to be seen if the venture will be profitable — or effective.
Carbon offsets are nothing new. They have been around for about 20 years on a large scale, growing in popularity as more companies buy a “credit” to offset their emissions. The United Nations actually came up with the idea of carbon offsets, setting them up under the 1997 Kyoto Protocol in which 190 countries agreed to put them into play.
The concept is easy. Companies that want to reduce their emissions to help mitigate climate change buy a “carbon credit,” which might entail planting a certain number of trees or buying a credit to keep a forest from being cut down. Since trees draw carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, the landowners are paid to plant or preserve trees. It’s not just tree related. Offsets can include compressing and injecting carbon dioxide underground, farming seaweed, building renewable energy facilities or treating waste water, among other options.
Dunleavy announced his plan Jan. 12, saying the capacity exists in Alaska to offset all of the carbon produced by Japan and then some. “Alaska’s entry into the carbon markets is going to be a game changer,” Dunleavy said at the news conference announcing the pitch. And according to a consultant hired by the state, the carbon offset industry is growing by about $10 billion annually. That big number is certainly attractive, financially speaking, as there is money to be made off selling carbon credits.
However, it remains to be seen whether carbon capture is reducing emissions. Scientific American reported in December that emissions in the United States are set to rise for the second straight year.
Detractors call the idea “greenwashing” — allowing companies to avoid reducing emissions while they get to say they’re doing so. Supporters say if it’s done properly, carbon offsetting can channel funds to sustainable projects that will reduce future emissions.
The governor met with legislators in a closed-door meeting last week to sell the idea. Sen. Click Bishop came away with a good response, one we should heed. He said he needs more information about carbon offsets before making a judgment call.
That’s a good idea, one we hope the administration and the Legislature adheres too.
It’s easy to see the allure: sell a carbon offset, plant trees, reduce emissions, make money. The question of how well it works has yet to be answered.