 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The big business of selling carbon offsets to go green

News-Miner opinion: Gov. Mike Dunleavy wants to get the state involved in the carbon offset industry. It remains to be seen if the venture will be profitable — or effective.

Carbon offsets are nothing new. They have been around for about 20 years on a large scale, growing in popularity as more companies buy a “credit” to offset their emissions. The United Nations actually came up with the idea of carbon offsets, setting them up under the 1997 Kyoto Protocol in which 190 countries agreed to put them into play.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.