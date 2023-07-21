The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals must split into two jurisdictions

Perhaps this time, common sense, necessity and the need for judicial efficiency will intersect, finally benefiting the public and the administration of justice.
The 9th Circuit, formed by Congress in 1891, is much too big nowadays. It is by far the largest of the nation’s 11 enumerated circuit courts of appeal. Its bench of 29 judges far outnumbers those in any other circuit, and is so large the court cannot seat all its judges en banc, or as a whole, as is done in other circuits. Instead, the 9th Circuit’s en banc hearings involve only 11 of its judges.
The appellate court hears contested District Court case outcomes from West — Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands — with a combined population of some 67 million, or more than 20% of the U.S. population. That is about twice the number of people in the nation’s second-largest circuit, the 11th. The 9th Circuit’s jurisdiction covers about 40%of the U.S. land mass.
By comparison, when the 9th Circuit was formed there were only 2 million people in its then-sparsely populated jurisdiction. Today, the court handles far more cases than the other federal circuit courts.
Court defenders say the continued moves over the years to split the court smack of politics. Critics do say it is far too liberal, a reputation, Kristina Davis writes in the San Diego Times Union, that “can be traced back to 1978, when Congress authorized 10 new judgeships, nearly doubling the size of the bench. President Jimmy Carter filled them all, and by the end of his term he had seated 15 judges total on the court.”
The court is always under scrutiny because it handles issues of immense importance to the West: immigration; homelessness; environment; land and water rights. Some of its decisions have changed the national political direction. It struck down, for instance, California’s same-sex marriage ban, upheld gun safety laws and tossed a monkey wrench into the Trump administration’s immigration policies.
Those decisions also illuminate the culture clashes in the 9th Circuit’s jurisdiction. It is difficult to imagine policies, values and economies more different than in, say, rural states in the West and San Francisco.
Critics say politics, indeed, is an issue, but of more importance, they claim the court’s decisions are overturned 80%of the time by the U.S. Supreme Court and that it has a huge backlog of cases simply because, Idaho GOP Congressman Mike Simpson says, it is massive and unwieldy. Supporters counter the 9th Circuit handles far more cases than other circuits and that it has pared its backlog in recent years. Also, they say the 10 additions to the bench by former President Donald Trump have balanced the court politically.
But the ever-growing elephant in the room is the court’s size. Alaska Republican U.S. Sens. Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski, along with Idaho Republican Sen. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, and Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines, are moving to split the court into two manageable entities.
They have introduced the Judicial Efficiency Improvement Act of 2023, which would create the 12th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, based in Seattle, with 13 judges. It would include Alaska, Arizona, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon and Washington.
California, Hawaii, Guam, and the Mariana Islands would stay in the Ninth Circuit.
“Non-partisan judicial commissions going back 50 years have determined the 9th Circuit suffers from ‘serious difficulties with backlog and delay’ due to its immense size and scope,” Sullivan said in a news release. “Those deficiencies have only gotten worse with time and the explosion of growth in the American West, leaving citizens under the 9th Circuit’s jurisdiction—including all Alaskans—with less-than-equal access to justice.”
About a third of all pending federal appeals are in the 9th Circuit, which reportedly takes about 13 months to decide a case.
The court’s size and inefficiency have led to years of “backlogs, delays, and frustration,” Murkowski said.
It is far beyond time the 9th Circuit was split into two jurisdictions. Putting aside cultural divides and foot-dragging politics, there is the court’s cumbersome size that continues to short-change Western states, including Alaska, leading to continued “backlogs, delays, and frustration.” Worse, the West is continuing to grow and that bodes ill for a court already swamped.
Justice delayed, after all, is justice denied.