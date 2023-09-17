That time of year to enjoy before it's gone

News-Miner opinion: Autumn is bursting out all over the Golden Heart City. Tree leaves are as golden as they’ll get. Garage sales dot every neighborhood. Tastebuds crave hearty soups and heated cider. The election signs of this and that candidate beckon one and all to remember their names at the polls. Temperatures have dropped from the 80s in July to 55 now as if, the old joke goes, they drove past a trooper with radar.
The September equinox just ahead reminds us to enjoy the last lingering long days. Soon, many of us will arrive at work in the dark and leave it the same way. The Daily News-Miner urges all to enjoy the outdoor activities that Fairbanks and the Interior has to offer. How nice it is to take the bike paths and hiking trails, or to hunt for fowl or drop a line at an uncrowded lake without mosquitoes mistaking you for a blood bank.