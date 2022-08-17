 Skip to main content
Teacher shortages and bus delays: Welcome to the start of school

News-Miner opinion: If you get your child to the bus stop on time today and your kid makes it to class, congratulations. If your kid gets home after school with no problems, congrats again. You’ve hit a daily double.

Once they get to class, will your student be one of 16 or 17 pupils in smaller, more manageable classes? Or will he or she be one of 30, in a larger class with one teacher trying to handle more students than what’s reasonable? If you child is lucky enough to be in a smaller-sized class, congrats — breathe a sigh of relief.

