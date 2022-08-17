Teacher shortages and bus delays: Welcome to the start of school

News-Miner opinion: If you get your child to the bus stop on time today and your kid makes it to class, congratulations. If your kid gets home after school with no problems, congrats again. You’ve hit a daily double.
Once they get to class, will your student be one of 16 or 17 pupils in smaller, more manageable classes? Or will he or she be one of 30, in a larger class with one teacher trying to handle more students than what’s reasonable? If you child is lucky enough to be in a smaller-sized class, congrats — breathe a sigh of relief.
And if your child had a school building to walk into today, rather than starting the year a week later via remote learning like Hutchison High students, you’ve hit the back to school trifecta.
These are all issues — bus driver shortages, teacher shortages, building problems — that parents and students will face today when the new school year starts for Fairbanks North Star Borough schools. These are not isolated problems unique to Fairbanks. Teacher and bus driver shortages are being reported across the nation, with some schools opting for larger class sizes and eliminating or consolidating bus routes to get students to and from school.
Over the summer, the school district had 70 empty teacher spots to fill. Today that number is down to 28 spots to fill — an improvement, absolutely, but one that is still a barrier to effective learning. Filling these empty spots should be an imperative for the district, even if it means compromising with the teachers’ union on contract negotiations. Similarly, the union should realize the district has financial challenges and that working with the district benefits the most important people here: the students.
The school district does deserve a thumbs up for trying a new approach in student transportation. Last year, the district rotated bus routes — one week on, one week off — which turned into a logistical nightmare for parents who didn’t have access to transportation. This year, the district chose to consolidate routes and pick students up at a centralized location in neighborhoods rather than continue a one week on, one week off method. That’s a good call, but district administration will need to implement a plan for our winter months when walking to and from a bus stop isn’t an option at 30 below zero.
We recognize the start of the school year is hectic; it always is. Parents should afford the district some leeway as transportation concerns and teacher shortages are being addressed. At the same time, parents should look to the long term and reassess as the year progresses. In the mean time, let’s hope for understanding from both sides — the parents and the district — as the school year takes off.