Survey shines a light on Alaska's aging population

News-Miner opinion: The news isn’t all doom and gloom, but a recent “Senior Snapshot” by the Alaska Commission on Aging (ACoA) certainly heralds two areas of present and future concern in our opinion. The ACoA source of information is from the reliable Alaska Department of Labor, Workforce and Development, Research and Analytics.
To begin, the survey points out critical trends about an aging Alaska populace. A little over a fifth of the state’s total population is 60 or older. More eye-opening, the 70-plus Alaska population increased 97% between April 2010 and July 2022. Here in the Interior, the 60-plus population rose 68% between 2010 and 2022.
Perhaps most revealing to the Daily News-Miner, Alaska’s 85-plus population increased 57% between April 2010 and 2022. Moreover, between 2022 and 2050, Alaska’s 85-plus population is expected to swell by 500% between 2022 and 2050.
There are two major causes for concern that our state government and residents must address. First, the anticipated 30,000 85-plus seniors in the state will include a full third with Alzheimer’s and related dementia. The sixth-leading cause of death in the United States, Alzheimer’s and dementia must be addressed today — not a quarter-century from now.
The second cause we address is where improvement in lifestyle behavior can and must occur. Data supplied by Alaska Healthy Analytics & Vital Records shows the state’s aged have a disturbingly high mortality rate because of health conditions linked to unhealthy life habits. That leads to premature deaths due to fatal falls, alcohol-induced deaths and liver disease (cirrhosis), emphysema and lung cancer, and suicide.
Here is where we laud attempts by many health care institutions to affect lifestyle changes in older (and for that matter) adults. However, we just put it out there that individuals themselves must elevate the need for lifestyle changes as a here-and-now priority. By changing social conditions for the better, individual Alaskans can find themselves with a higher quality-of-life, better morale, and overall better health and well-being. What’s not to like about that?