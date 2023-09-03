Supreme Court should side with Alaska on EPA veto rather than the federal government

From where we sit, they had no choice if Alaska, or any other state, for that matter, is to maintain sovereignty and have regulatory control over its lands and water — or expects Washington, D.C., to keep its word.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency early this year, using the Clean Water Act’s rarely used Section 404©, cited concerns about the Bristol Bay region’s bountiful aquatic ecosystem in blocking the gold and copper mine’s development. That ecosystem supports the world’s largest sockeye salmon fishery, and the EPA veto affects more than 300 square miles in the Bristol Bay region.
The state, in its lengthy filing, claims it received the land involved in 1976 as part of the Cook Inlet Land Exchange, perhaps the largest such transfer in American history.
“The State gave (the Cook Inlet Region Inc. Native Corp.) its land rights to 12,000 acres of land and the United States its land rights to 675,000 acres, and, in return, the State received lands encompassing the Pebble deposit,” the complaint says. The federal government used the land in creating the more than 4 million-acre Lake Clark National Park and Preserve, Alaska’s complaint states.
The land handed the state in the three-way deal was to “include mineral deposits” and those “shall be subject to lease by the State and as the State Legislature may direct.”
Alaska got access to about 525,000 acres in the Lake Iliamna region and the Nushagak and Koksetna river drainages of Bristol Bay. Most of it earlier was set aside as conservation lands in the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act of 1971, but the state claims the federal government had “full knowledge that the State would utiliz(e) and develo(p) the land “for the maximum benefit of its people” when it was transferred as part of the trade.
The tract, it turns out, contains more than “57 billion pounds of copper, in addition to enormous quantities of gold, silver and rare earth elements.” Mining would provide “thousands of jobs and royalty payments to the State,” the filing says.
The state then created the Bristol Bay Area Plan of 1984. It designated land in the area for its best uses: mining, hunting, fishing and conservation, among other uses. Alaska also crafted strict environmental regulations for development in the region, the complaint says. That plan included land set aside for mineral exploration, including the Pebble deposit.
From the state’s perspective, the deposit means 12,000 new jobs and provides the state with up to $5.38 billion in taxes, licensing fees and royalties over a five-year construction phase and 20 years of operations, it says.
But the EPA in 2014 announced it was preemptively putting the kibosh on Pebble. The Pebble Limited Partnership sued, claiming the agency had violated the Cook Inlet Land Exchange and the Alaska Statehood Act. A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction halting the EPA’s action, and the agency in 2019 agreed to withdraw the closure.
In January, the EPA again issued a new an expanded veto over the Pebble deposit.
“Through administrative fiat, the EPA effectively created another federal preserve in Alaska, one that was never contemplated by the parties,” the state charges. “The EPA’s order strikes at the heart of Alaska’s sovereignty, depriving the State of its power to regulate its land and waters.”
Alaska, it seems to us, has taken a double whammy from the federal government, which appears to have abridged the 1958 Alaska Statehood Act by ignoring Alaska’s sovereignty over its state-owned land, and by its disregarding Cook Inlet Land Exchange provisions. The state claims the Statehood Act and the Land Exchange are contracts — and law.
Can Alaska go directly to the Supreme Court for a resolution? Article III, Section 2, of the Constitution grants the nation’s high court “original jurisdiction,” or the jurisdiction to hear certain cases that have not gone through appellate review. Those include actions brought by states against the federal government.
Such cases, which can be heard by the court or rejected, are infrequent, perhaps only a few per year, but not unusual. Alaska’s request to be heard on the Pebble question certainly is not beyond the pale.
In this case, the federal government is choosing to ignore the law and its contract with the state in a bid to further the ends of various special interests opposing Pebble development. That the federal government sometimes is wont to bulldoze ahead is indisputable.
Alaskans can argue until the cows come home over the merits and demerits of the Pebble Mine and whether the state’s environmental safeguards are adequate, but it is inarguable that the federal government’s intrusion and overreach in this case must be challenged.
This time, the federal government must be held to account. If not, if far away bureaucrats are free to do whatever they want, whenever they want, wherever they want, ignoring law and standing agreements along the way, why bother with having a state?
Alaska’s complaint directly to the Supreme Court is not only cogent and reasonable in this case, it is absolutely necessary.