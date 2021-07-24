Summer events, Covid cases and in defense of the nation

Thumbs up: WEIO. The World Eskimo-Indian Olympics close today, and we’re already looking forward to the 2022 games. The games are a competitive force of Alaska Native athleticism and culture, drawing competitors, artisans, and friends and family from across the state to Fairbanks. It’s as much a reunion as it is a sporting event, and it’s one that was needed this year as the pandemic halted the 2020 games. To all the athletes who competed, we say congratulations. You’re the best of the best, and we’re ready to see you again next summer.
Thumbs up: Golden Days and the Tanana Valley State Fair. Coupled with the World Eskimo-Indian Olympics, Fairbanks also is playing host this week to Golden Days, the celebration of the city’s gold rush history and founding. Today, the Golden Days Grand Parade starts at 10 a.m. and last until 1 p.m. at the Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds with the Golden Days Street Fair running noon to 7 p.m. in downtown. That’s followed by the Rubber Duckie Race at 10 a.m. Sunday in which 8,000 rubber ducks race from the Wendell Street Bridge to the Cushman Street Bridge. The parade — a reverse parade, meaning the floats and entrants are parked while spectators drive by — showcases 35 entrants this year, including the News-Miner, which is making a return to the event (rumor has it Sourdough Jack may even make an appearance). And coming on the horizon is the Tanana Valley State Fair, starting July 30. Summer in the Interior is great, and all these events prove it.
Thumbs down: Covid cases. As much as we’re excited for WEIO, Golden Days and the Tanana Valley State Fair, we’d be remiss to not mention Alaska’s rise in Covid-19 cases. The increase in cases and hospitalizations is eye opening — and worrisome. According to the Department of Health and Social Services, the state saw 1,295 new cases in the past seven days, most of those the highly contagious and more aggressive Delta variant. The increase in positive cases is a more than 140% increase since Monday. The way to combat this is by getting vaccinated, yet only 51.9% of Alaskans are fully vaccinated. With cooler weather approaching and people moving to indoor activities come winter, the last thing we want to see is another shutdown. So we’ll say it again: Wash your hands, social distance when necessary, consider wearing a mask when necessary, and get vaccinated. It’s how we will make it trough this.
Thumbs up: Sen. Dan Sullivan. Sen. Dan Sullivan is calling on the Biden administration and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to rescind an invitation to the United Nations Human Rights Council to scrutinize the United States’ human rights record. In a letter to Blinken, Sullivan called the notion of joining the council — a body that includes China, Venezuela and Cuba, among other hardline nations – as “misguided.” Sullivan wrote the U.S. rightly withdrew from the council during the Bush and Trump administrations because of the body’s history of enabling chronic human rights abusers. To invite those same human rights abusers to judge the United States is, indeed, misguided. The senator included in the letter that the invitation “ ... is an insult to the American people and a mockery of actual human rights atrocities being committed around the world.” Well said, senator.