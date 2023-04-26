 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Summer camp enrollment marks return to normalcy

News-Miner Opinion: The recent Fairbanks Daily News-Miner summer camp guide was jam-packed and reservations for many camps are full and about to close.

We salute the return to full camp enrollment after three summer seasons of low expectations and low enrollment due to Covid.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.