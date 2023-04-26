Summer camp enrollment marks return to normalcy

News-Miner Opinion: The recent Fairbanks Daily News-Miner summer camp guide was jam-packed and reservations for many camps are full and about to close.
We salute the return to full camp enrollment after three summer seasons of low expectations and low enrollment due to Covid.
The return to normalcy certainly is appreciated by camp management, parents and the campers themselves.
It’s an opportunity for youngsters to get off their cell phones and to socialize with peers and reach out for healthy adventures.
We were pleased to find that a few camps that had been shuttered due to Covid now boast waiting lists of children.
We hail the summer camps as healthy communities where children are challenged, depending on the camp, to push themselves physically, mentally and spiritually.