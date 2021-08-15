Special session, take 2

News-Miner opinion: After a two-week delay requested by lawmakers, a special legislative session to resolve the state’s chronic fiscal deficit kicks off Monday in Juneau. If the past is any teacher, the session easily could turn into a knock-down, drag-out donnybrook.
Deciding how to treat the Permanent Fund dividend in any fiscal plan will be center stage before discussion on any other items, including the Power Cost Equalization Fund, settling on a Permanent Fund dividend formula, revenue measures or a constitutional amendment proposed in the early days of the Dunleavy administration that would institute a workable state spending cap.
Eight legislators, including members of the minority and majority caucuses of both chambers, have been meeting as the Comprehensive Fiscal Plan Working Group. The group has been getting together regularly publicly and behind closed doors to find agreement on potential options. What they have accomplished or settled on so far is largely unknown.
Dunleavy has been clear about what he wants and introduced three proposed constitutional amendments in the early days of his administration to get them. They included wide-ranging structural changes to the Permanent Fund and ensuring a constitutionally protected 50-50 annual split of the annual draw from the Earnings Reserve Account between dividends and government operations.
He has proposed spending $250,000 of his office’s $32 million budget to tell Alaskans about his 50-50 Permanent Fund plan. Under that plan, Alaskans would receive a roughly $2,350 dividend this year. The Dunleavy administration says it could be done without new taxes because of recent revenue projections, but some, lawmakers and others, strongly disagree, saying there will need to be new revenue.
Dunleavy’s Revenue Department has given the legislative working group 10 possible options for new revenues. They ranged from boosting the state’s fuel tax, to a sales tax, to reducing the sliding scale per barrel tax credit from $8 to $5. The also included boosting corporate taxes, establishing the Alaska Gaming Corp. to oversee casinos, lotteries and internet gaming, and instituting carbon offsets.
While the special session may or may not solve Alaska’s chronic fiscal ills or settle much of anything else, it could be a serious step toward resolving long-standing questions.
It remains to be seen how large a step that might be.