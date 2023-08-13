 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Special mobile crisis teams help keep the peace in Fairbanks

News-Miner opinion: So much of fire and police department time gets spent responding to emergencies involving residents and visitors with issues related to mental illness. The Daily News-Miner wishes to acknowledge the invaluable contribution of the Fairbanks Mobile Crisis Team, which helps people in need at a time they may need it most, freeing up firefighters and police officers to meet other daily challenges.

The Mobile Crisis Team announced its launch in the fall of 2021. Credit for the program known as Crisis Now developed years ago as a result of research and study performed by the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority and Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS). Local planning teams work to perfect Crisis Now fundamentals and hold monthly public meetings.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.