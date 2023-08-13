Special mobile crisis teams help keep the peace in Fairbanks

News-Miner opinion: So much of fire and police department time gets spent responding to emergencies involving residents and visitors with issues related to mental illness. The Daily News-Miner wishes to acknowledge the invaluable contribution of the Fairbanks Mobile Crisis Team, which helps people in need at a time they may need it most, freeing up firefighters and police officers to meet other daily challenges.
The Mobile Crisis Team announced its launch in the fall of 2021. Credit for the program known as Crisis Now developed years ago as a result of research and study performed by the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority and Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS). Local planning teams work to perfect Crisis Now fundamentals and hold monthly public meetings.
These teams include a licensed mental health clinician and a peer support specialist, the latter often being persons who themselves have overcome struggles with crises in their own lives. These first responders, besides having specialized skills, dress in ordinary street clothes, and thus make people-in-need more comfortable than they might be while facing uniformed personnel.
The fact that the teams travel to emergencies in a mobile crisis vehicle means that a person with difficulties can discuss problems in the comfort of their own living room. In addition, experienced personnel can capably assess the severity of each crisis, enabling them to call for firefighter or law enforcement backup in extreme situations. By scheduling follow-up visits to check on those who were helped, the Mobile Crisis team reduces the likelihood of repeat calls involving those vulnerable persons.
The one essential truth about preventive measures is that it isn’t always apparent how much good these measures have accomplished. We nonetheless strongly believe the benefit to our vulnerable residents is worthy of commendation and recognition. We hope and trust the good work of Mobile Crisis Team will be expanded in the years to come.