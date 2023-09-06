 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Setting a community goal of zero cyclist deaths and injuries

News-Miner opinion: This seems to be the right time to express our concerns not only for the well-being of nonmotorized travelers on the road between Fairbanks and North Pole, but also for the more adventurous, all-weather travelers who take longer trips on highways in and out of these cities.

We understand that nonmotorized traffic on the main highways is minimal, but it does occur on a regular basis. Such traffic will only increase as cycling devotees dedicated to the sport decide Fairbanks is a challenging and exciting far-flung destination. In addition, more and more of us are using bicycles to commute to our workplaces.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.