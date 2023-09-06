Setting a community goal of zero cyclist deaths and injuries

News-Miner opinion: This seems to be the right time to express our concerns not only for the well-being of nonmotorized travelers on the road between Fairbanks and North Pole, but also for the more adventurous, all-weather travelers who take longer trips on highways in and out of these cities.
We understand that nonmotorized traffic on the main highways is minimal, but it does occur on a regular basis. Such traffic will only increase as cycling devotees dedicated to the sport decide Fairbanks is a challenging and exciting far-flung destination. In addition, more and more of us are using bicycles to commute to our workplaces.
Taking alternative routes off parts of the Richardson Highway is an option for Fairbanks-North Pole cyclists, although that adds considerable more time and distance to the trip. From Fairbanks to Tok, however, for example, there are very few bike paths away from the highway, and we can only hope more such paths will be constructed. Even more concerning, according to experienced cyclists we consulted, is that the Steese Highway between Pedro Monument and the Cleary Summit are areas which are well traveled by cyclists much of the year.
To be sure, the concerns about bicyclists and vehicles on the road are shared by other Alaska boroughs. Once again, we bring this safety issue up as one that has not drawn an avalanche of public comment. Yet, we find it self-evident that all industrial companies with trucks on the highways need to meet with cyclist advocate groups to address traffic areas that pose exceptional safety concerns. We also urge our civic leaders to push for analysis of bike traffic to see hourly, daily and monthly patterns, as well as to pinpoint specific corridors where some changes might minimize dangers that stand out.
Finally, we hope to remind all drivers to show courtesy and respect as they pass cyclists, and to think twice before passing another vehicle that itself is passing a cyclist. A single act of carelessness or negligence can cause a cyclist to lose control, causing life-threatening injuries or worse.
Responsibility is a two-way street. We remind all cyclists to obey the rules of the road and to wear protective equipment. Be alert when flanked by vehicular traffic. We also urge legislators to consider assessing appropriate penalties for bicyclists who endanger themselves or others with unsafe driving tactics such as traveling recklessly or speaking on the phone while riding.
We believe what is needed is a visionary approach by community and business leaders to push for many more bike paths as other cities have done to create safer communities. Our desire is to work with all appropriate policy makers to achieve the goal of zero cycling deaths and injuries.