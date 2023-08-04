Seniors seek golden moments in sport

News-Miner Opinion: The Alaska International Senior Games (AISG) begin Saturday for one week. Age may be a number, but the only number to interest these gritty athletes from 50 to 90+ is the number one on an award ribbon. The News-Miner hopes all Fairbanks will show up to boost the adrenaline of competitors with cheers and congratulations.
The events are pretty much what you might expect involving much younger competitors. Athletes streaming to Fairbanks from various parts of the world will tackle events involving strength, speed, and stamina. These men and women are out to prove that old age and a big heart can still compete at a reasonably high level. Some brave souls will compete in triathlons, road races, pickleball, coed ice hockey and more. We’ll cheer for all who compete, but our hearts and loudest cheers will go out to our local heroes from Fairbanks and the Interior.