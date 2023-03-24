Screening for colon cancer needed: rates skyrocket among Alaska Native peoples

News-Miner opinion: Colorectal Awareness Month is here, and a recent study from the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention heralds troubling news. Out of all populations worldwide, Alaska Natives posted the #1 highest rates of colorectal cancer, reported the study’s publisher, the International Journal of Circumpolar Health.
How high is high? The figures for 2018, the latest available year, found the colorectal rate to be 61.9 per 100,000 persons. To put the news in perspective, the second highest rate (in the East European country of Hungary) was measurably lower at a rate of 51.2 per 100,000 persons.
Also as troubling as it was surprising to the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, colorectal rates in younger Alaska Indiana/Native persons showed a steep increase blamed on such factors as smoking and dietary changes in which the population consumed higher amounts of processed foods.
Early onset colorectal cancer increased 5.2% annually between 1996 and 2019. This reflects numbers for persons aged 20-49 nationally that are fast rising. This type of cancer is predicted to be the leading form of cancer by 2030 for younger Americans.
The disease rates are slightly higher for men than for women, but not all that high. The gender cap among Alaska Natives showed rates of 63.6 per 100,000 for men and 59.8 for women.
We urge all Alaskans to know the basics of how to combat colorectal cancer. There isn’t a lot to know, but there is a lot to do. Colorectal cancer rates go down along with a decrease in cigarette smoking. The study also stressed the need for regular physical screening by colonoscopy to detect and to snip pre-cancerous polyps. “Through screening, CRC can be detected early, when it is more treatable, and can be prevented if precancerous polyps are found and removed during screening,” wrote the study’s researchers.
It behooves us also to remind all our readers, especially those over 50 or with a family history of colorectal cancer, to submit to regular checkups. In recent times, colorectal cancer has taken the lives of soccer great Pele and actress Kirstie Alley. In addition to a screening, the study’s researchers recommend smoking cessation and a diet that is high in fiber from fruits, vegetables and whole grains.
Finally, we commend the Alaska Tribal Health System which has recently increased screenings among Alaska Natives and made colonoscopy a covered service.