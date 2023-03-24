 Skip to main content
Screening for colon cancer needed: rates skyrocket among Alaska Native peoples

News-Miner opinion: Colorectal Awareness Month is here, and a recent study from the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention heralds troubling news. Out of all populations worldwide, Alaska Natives posted the #1 highest rates of colorectal cancer, reported the study’s publisher, the International Journal of Circumpolar Health.

How high is high? The figures for 2018, the latest available year, found the colorectal rate to be 61.9 per 100,000 persons. To put the news in perspective, the second highest rate (in the East European country of Hungary) was measurably lower at a rate of 51.2 per 100,000 persons.

