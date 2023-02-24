School district chooses its superintendent wisely

News-Miner opinion: The Fairbanks North Star School District had the luxury of interviewing three strong candidates for the superintendent position. In the end, Luke Meinert emerged as the Board of Education’s top vote-getter, beating out Sitka School District Superintendent Frank Hauser and Philadelphia Assistant Superintendent Ryan Scallon. In the News-Miner’s view, all three educators were topnotch choices for superintendent.
Certainly, Meinert seems a particularly good fit with longtime roots dug into Alaska soil. He came to the district to work in 2020 and prior to that worked as an assistant superintendent for the Yukon-Koyokuk School District.
Meinert’s successful presentation stressed his belief that he possessed the wherewithal to maintain good communication with the board and community. He acknowledged that the district faced many challenges and he vowed to turn to experts for recommendations to help him over humps. One of the issues is to consider how important the arts will be for district children in an era that highlights the need for science and mathematics skills. Other issues include a statewide teacher shortage and making the best use of resources for student success given the district’s budget limitations.
During the interview, Meinert offered specific examples of how he would approach his first 100 days as superintendent. He vowed to meet and listen to all stakeholders, city officials, parents and teachers.
The News-Miner’s view is that the board deserves applause for selecting a sterling candidate. We know there will be challenges as he addresses reading deficiencies among elementary students in line with the Alaska Reads Act. He’ll need to find a way to bolster the special education program. Above all, he’ll need to work hard at recruiting at a time when all Alaska school districts are out courting the best teachers on the market.