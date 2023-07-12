Saluting Nenana’s role in aviation and rail history

News-Miner opinion: The News-Miner shares the excitement in Nenana as the eyes of Alaskans turn to two commemorative centennials this week on July 15.
One hundred years ago the first sitting president to visit Alaska came to our state for the momentous driving of a golden spike that marked the beginning of travel in the Interior via the Alaska Railroad. The second notable achievement was the launch of aviator Carl Ben Eielson’s 50-mile flight in a “Jenny” plane that resulted in the first cargo and passenger commercial service in the Interior. That Jenny has been seen by many who have flown out of Fairbanks International Airport.
On hand for a reenactment of President Warren G. Harding’s spike-driving ceremony, a time capsule opening, and an Eielson Air Force Base flyover will be a small army of dignitaries, including Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, Mayor Joshua Verhagen, tribal leaders, and delegates from as far away as Poland. The Polish visitors and others are especially excited for the ceremony that will mark the unveiling of the Mears Bridge Monument and a plaque honoring Ralph Modjeski, one of the best-known bridge builders of all time. Another highlight is the dedication of a new gazebo donated to the City of Nenana by the Alaska Railroad.
We find it exciting that for days the streets of Nenana have been filled with celebrants. The Alaska Railroad was and is a transportation institution of utmost importance for the development of Alaska and its entry into statehood in 1959. The whistle stop of Nenana is far more than a dot on a map to Alaska.
We offer sincere congratulations to the residents of Nenana. The event seems well organized, and we are sure a good time will be had by all.