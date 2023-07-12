 Skip to main content
Saluting Nenana’s role in aviation and rail history

News-Miner opinion: The News-Miner shares the excitement in Nenana as the eyes of Alaskans turn to two commemorative centennials this week on July 15.

One hundred years ago the first sitting president to visit Alaska came to our state for the momentous driving of a golden spike that marked the beginning of travel in the Interior via the Alaska Railroad. The second notable achievement was the launch of aviator Carl Ben Eielson’s 50-mile flight in a “Jenny” plane that resulted in the first cargo and passenger commercial service in the Interior. That Jenny has been seen by many who have flown out of Fairbanks International Airport.

