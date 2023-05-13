 Skip to main content
Returning Indigenous remains is the correct move for universities, institutions

News-Miner opinion: The Daily News-Miner applauds a bipartisan coalition of senators urging immediate compliance with a lawful federal act in existence for more than 30 years that mandates a return of ancestral remains and related cultural artifacts taken from Indigenous people in Alaska and countless Lower 48 sites.

Leading the charge is U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) and our state’s Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski. Particularly disturbing is that the senators cite remains that were desecrated or exhibited as specimens for the public.

