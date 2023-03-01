 Skip to main content
Relief for Alaskans struggling with food prices is a necessary move

News-Miner opinion: Gov. Mike Dunleavy and the Alaska Department of Health (ADH) on Monday announced immediate plans to help Alaska residents feeling the crunch of soaring food prices and, in too many villages, patronizing food stores with empty shelves.

The governor announced that long-term solutions as yet are unaddressed. However, in the meantime, he announced plans to distribute $1.68 million to more than 150 food pantries and central facilities such as the Fairbanks Community Food Bank.

These dollars will provide immediate relief in several key areas. It will purchase food in bulk to stock the pantries. It will generate money cards usable as cash at food stores. It will temporarily support certain school lunch programs while administrators try to attack a backlog of recertifications for applicants wishing to extend eligibility for food stamp support through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Commissioner Heidi Hedberg acknowledged the crucial need to address the food shortages and paperwork backup that has existed since 2022. She calls the steps taken by Dunleavy an “all hands on deck moment” to meet the needs of families withering under the pressures of keeping food on the table.

The News-Miner applauds the governor and commissioner for recognizing these huge, pressing food issues and vowing to address them now and over the long haul. We also applaud the stated purpose of hiring needed staff for temporary and full-time staff to address severe backlogs in granting recertification to families who have not received SNAP assistance in months.

Finally, great credit is due those food pantries and groups such as the Fairbanks Community Food Bank who do their mightiest to assist struggling families with their food needs.

