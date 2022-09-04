 Skip to main content
Recognizing the American worker on Labor Day

News-Miner opinion: Labor Day weekend is the traditional marker of the summer to autumn transition, not just in Alaska but in most of the United States. The three-day weekend, for those of us lucky enough to have one, is spent all sorts of ways — from picking the rest of this year’s garden harvest, to hitting your favorite hunting spot in search of moose to fill the winter freezer, to getting in that last camping trip of the year.

Labor Day weekend is a lot of things to a lot of people. The reason we celebrate it, though, is often overlooked.

