Recognizing the American worker on Labor Day

News-Miner opinion: Labor Day weekend is the traditional marker of the summer to autumn transition, not just in Alaska but in most of the United States. The three-day weekend, for those of us lucky enough to have one, is spent all sorts of ways — from picking the rest of this year’s garden harvest, to hitting your favorite hunting spot in search of moose to fill the winter freezer, to getting in that last camping trip of the year.
Labor Day weekend is a lot of things to a lot of people. The reason we celebrate it, though, is often overlooked.
Established in 1894 by Congress to honor the American worker and signed into law by President Grover Cleveland, the day originated among the labor movements of the Industrial Revolution of the late 1800s. Workers often spent seven days a week, 12 hours a day at their jobs, just to scratch out a living. Young, old, man, woman, immigrants from across the seas — it was a notoriously brutal existence. As protections arose for workers in those industrial times, so did the need to recognize the efforts those workers put forth.
Those efforts are still celebrated today, with picnics, parades, barbecues and events reminding us why we have a long weekend. Locally, that celebration is marked by the 38th Annual Fairbanks Labor Day Parade and Picnic, taking place Monday and hosted by the Fairbanks Central Labor Council. The parade starts at noon at Noel Wien Public Library and travels Airport Way to Pioneer Park, with the picnic beginning at 1 p.m. If you’re in the parade, it’s free to attend. For those not, it’s $5 per person or $10 per family; a bargain considering the costs of goods and food items these days.
It’s worth attending, especially when considering the day’s origins. If you’re out at your camping spot this weekend or hauling that big bull back home, stop for a minute and give a nod of the head in recognition of why you have the day off on Monday.
It’s an acknowledgement of the American workers who came before us and a nod to the future workers of our nation.