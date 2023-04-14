Recent raises to legislators raises the appearance of backroom politics

News-Miner opinion: It is not only important that politicians and trusted commissions be upright, they also must give the appearance of being upright.
Our focus today starts with the Alaska State Officers Compensation Commission. By law, the body meets annually (or at least every two years) to review salaries, benefits and allowances of the Legislature, governor, lieutenant governor and department heads.
Legislators created the salary commission to avoid any political blowback by issuing themselves raises.
Ordinarily, the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner would nod its approval to give raises to our political leaders. No raises in 13 years were given to legislators as of 2023. The governor’s last raise came in 2011. (Gov. Dunleavy declined a raise in 2021.) As well, annual inflation has taken a bite out of everyone’s pocketbook. Instead of applauding, we find ourselves wondering how recent salary raises for our leaders could have been handled any worse by the governor, legislators and a hastily thrown together five-member Compensation Commission.
So, with what appearances do we find fault?
First, the original five-member salary body erred when that body voted earlier this year to allow no raises for legislators. That omission was considered a lack of appreciation by legislators who soundly defeated the commission’s findings in a unified vote. That commission consisted of Lee Cruise, Carrigan Grigsby, Larry Persily, Aryne Randall, and Kurt Olson, chair. In our opinion, an unspecified raise was due the legislators.
Customarily, their hardest work is done the three months the Legislature meets, but the governor can always call them back for more work, and they certainly interact with their constituents all year.
Then, all five commission members were either removed by the governor or chose to resign by March 15. They were immediately replaced by James Stewart, Duff Mitchell, Larry LeDoux, Miles Baker and Donald Handeland, the chair.
At once, the new five committee members recommended a healthy increase for the governor and his cabinet in recommendations that will be delivered to the 2024 Alaska Legislature. That boosted the governor’s annual pay to $176,000 from $145,000. The lieutenant governor’s salary went to $140,000 from $125,000. Department heads saw an increase from $141,160 to $168,000.
What accompanied those smaller raises was a dubious decision to ignore the previous commission’s decision to recommend no raises to legislators. Instead, the Compensation Commission voted for a 67% increase for legislators that set the salaries of all to $84,000 per year. The vote was unanimous. Given widespread citizen discontent with the diminished Alaska Permanent Fund dividends, a hue and outcry on social media and on various blogs followed.
The next action of the commission strikes us as ill-advised and even appears arrogant. The commission’s five members were required to wait 20 days by law before ratifying the raises.
That would have been adequate time for Alaska residents to comment. Instead, they tossed the 20-day requirement.
As this is now a done deal, all the Fairbanks News-Miner board can do is collectively shake our heads in disbelief. While looking hard at this political debacle, we see political shenanigans at their worst and an affront to all who elected them.