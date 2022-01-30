Ranked choice voting is here, like it or not

News-Miner opinion: The Alaska Supreme Court’s final approval of the state’s new voter-enacted election system clears the way for the brave new world of ranked choice voting this year. Whether that is good news remains to be seen.
Ballot Measure 2, a 25-page collection of “reform” hammered out behind closed doors and approved by a razor-thin margin in the 2020 general election, made wholesale changes to Alaska’s election process — from clamping down on campaign financing to marginalizing political parties to changing how candidates are elected. The measure also did away with political parties’ August primary elections, diluting their input and influence on candidates.
The Alaskans for Better Elections initiative also instituted ranked choice voting in general elections, and political party affiliation now is inconsequential as anybody can run for office, claiming any political affiliation they please, further reducing information valuable to voters.
Once adopted, the initiative faced a legal challenge. Lower courts ruled it constitutional and the state’s high court followed suit, making Alaska the second state — Maine was the first — to adopt ranked choice voting.
Who pushed for the changes? Mostly Outside interests including groups such as Represent.US, the Action Now Initiative and Unite America. Bushels of money also have come from Voters’ Right to Know, American Promise and the FairVote Action Fund Inc. They poured money into the campaign to persuade Alaskans to adopt the new system, amassing a nearly $7 million war chest and outspending opponents by about 10 to one. Proponents ended up spending $39 for each vote in support of the initiative.
Despite those herculean efforts, the measure squeaked by 174,032-170,251.
Count us among those who believe adoption of the initiative was a mistake and that Alaska’s previous election system was not only constitutional, but served the state and its residents well over the years. Both major political parties in Alaska, it should be noted, staunchly opposed Proposition 2. Even former Republican Gov. Sean Parnell and former Democratic Sen. Mark Begich spoke against its passage, and for good reason.
In addition to myriad other changes, the new law set up so-called “jungle” primary elections in which all candidates run against each other in a single open primary election. Candidates are not even required to disclose their political affiliations. The top four vote-getters for each office in the Aug. 16 primary advance to the Nov. 8 general election.
Voters in the general election will rank the candidates for each office in order of preference. If a candidate wins more than 50 percent in the first round of voting, he or she will be the winner. If not, the candidate with the fewest first choices is eliminated. Voters who ranked that candidate first would have their second choice counted in the second-round of ballot counting. The process continues until a candidate wins a majority.
The Division of Elections has put together a page explaining the new system and answering many questions. It can be found at www.elections.alaska.gov/RCV.php
Those who support the changes say they will provide voters more options, reduce partisanship, and promote compromise and civility. Opponents point to increased special interest influence and inclusion of fringe candidates, along with decreased voter turnout prompted by voter confusion.
While many Alaskans have many reservations about the new system, the state is stuck with it for now and all should take the time to learn how it works. It is, after all, now the law.