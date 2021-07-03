Proposed subsistence changes fall flat: An impending clash over federal vs. state wildlife management

News-Miner opinion: The Federal Subsistence Board appears determined to stir the bitterly divisive issue of subsistence that roiled Alaska in the mid- to late-1990s.
The panel considered a request in June to close much of Northwest Alaska to non-federally qualified moose and caribou hunters, blocking Alaskans from outside the region from vast hunting lands. After much public feedback, most of it opposing the request, the board put off a decision until fall 2022. Sadly, this is nothing new. The board last year closed about 1 million acres of Game Management Unit 13, near Glennallen, to caribou and moose hunting for all but rural subsistence hunters who live in the area.
As Alaska Department of Fish and Game Commissioner Doug Vincent-Lang points out in a recent Community Perspective piece: That meant someone who grew up and traditionally hunted around Glennallen, but had moved to Anchorage for, say, health reasons, could not hunt the areas they have hunted before.
Vincent-Lang says closure of Northwest Alaska to moose and caribou hunting access is “based on a faulty premise.” Supporters of the proposed closure claim a small number of non-local hunters “are having a significant impact on the migration of caribou and disrupting traditional hunting of these herds.
“This is flatly false,” he says.
He says the Western Arctic Caribou Herd, numbering 244,000 animals, is healthy, and the hunters in question account for only 2 percent to 3 percent of the caribou taken each year,
“The amount considered necessary for subsistence is 8,000 to 12,000 animals, with harvest levels falling within this objective,” he says, so there is no reason to close hunting to outsiders.
“Specifically, hunting, fishing and trapping cannot be limited to federally qualified users unless there is a conservation concern or the continuation of subsistence is in danger,” he says. “In this instance, much like the closure around Glennallen last year, the case for either of these reasons does not exist.”
In fact, he says it would be “blatantly illegal and an unjustifiable impact on the hunting rights of Alaskans.”
It certainly seems at odds with the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act of 1980. Its Section 804 states: “Whenever it is necessary to restrict the taking of populations of fish and wildlife on such lands for subsistence uses in order to protect the continued viability of such populations, or to continue such uses, such priority shall be implemented through appropriate limitations based on the application of the following criteria: customary and direct dependence upon the populations as the mainstay of livelihood; local residency; and the availability of alternative resources.”
There certainly is no shortage of caribou in Northwest Alaska and no need to implement a priority system to protect the game or subsistence.
You have to wonder what the Federal Subsistence Board, surely in possession of the same facts and figures as Vincent-Lang and cognizant of ANILCA, possibly could be thinking to take this wrong-headed approach, an approach guaranteed to divide Alaskans and snarl hunting in politics and court battles.
The state and federal government have clashed over subsistence and fish and wildlife management for years, over everything from predator control to access. This appears to be just the latest chapter, and it shows no signs of slowing.
The state should be ready to haul the board into court — again — if that is necessary to ensure the hunting rights of all Alaskans are protected.