You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
News-Miner Opinion

Proposed subsistence changes fall flat: An impending clash over federal vs. state wildlife management

News-Miner opinion: The Federal Subsistence Board appears determined to stir the bitterly divisive issue of subsistence that roiled Alaska in the mid- to late-1990s.

The panel considered a request in June to close much of Northwest Alaska to non-federally qualified moose and caribou hunters, blocking Alaskans from outside the region from vast hunting lands. After much public feedback, most of it opposing the request, the board put off a decision until fall 2022. Sadly, this is nothing new. The board last year closed about 1 million acres of Game Management Unit 13, near Glennallen, to caribou and moose hunting for all but rural subsistence hunters who live in the area.

As Alaska Department of Fish and Game Commissioner Doug Vincent-Lang points out in a recent Community Perspective piece: That meant someone who grew up and traditionally hunted around Glennallen, but had moved to Anchorage for, say, health reasons, could not hunt the areas they have hunted before.

Vincent-Lang says closure of Northwest Alaska to moose and caribou hunting access is “based on a faulty premise.” Supporters of the proposed closure claim a small number of non-local hunters “are having a significant impact on the migration of caribou and disrupting traditional hunting of these herds.

“This is flatly false,” he says.

He says the Western Arctic Caribou Herd, numbering 244,000 animals, is healthy, and the hunters in question account for only 2 percent to 3 percent of the caribou taken each year,

“The amount considered necessary for subsistence is 8,000 to 12,000 animals, with harvest levels falling within this objective,” he says, so there is no reason to close hunting to outsiders.

“Specifically, hunting, fishing and trapping cannot be limited to federally qualified users unless there is a conservation concern or the continuation of subsistence is in danger,” he says. “In this instance, much like the closure around Glennallen last year, the case for either of these reasons does not exist.”

In fact, he says it would be “blatantly illegal and an unjustifiable impact on the hunting rights of Alaskans.”

It certainly seems at odds with the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act of 1980. Its Section 804 states: “Whenever it is necessary to restrict the taking of populations of fish and wildlife on such lands for subsistence uses in order to protect the continued viability of such populations, or to continue such uses, such priority shall be implemented through appropriate limitations based on the application of the following criteria: customary and direct dependence upon the populations as the mainstay of livelihood; local residency; and the availability of alternative resources.”

There certainly is no shortage of caribou in Northwest Alaska and no need to implement a priority system to protect the game or subsistence.

You have to wonder what the Federal Subsistence Board, surely in possession of the same facts and figures as Vincent-Lang and cognizant of ANILCA, possibly could be thinking to take this wrong-headed approach, an approach guaranteed to divide Alaskans and snarl hunting in politics and court battles.

The state and federal government have clashed over subsistence and fish and wildlife management for years, over everything from predator control to access. This appears to be just the latest chapter, and it shows no signs of slowing. 

The state should be ready to haul the board into court — again — if that is necessary to ensure the hunting rights of all Alaskans are protected.

Locations

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.