Proposed grocery chain merger doesn't check out

News-Miner opinion: The Daily News-Miner noted with interest the story that Fred Meyer West retail workers voted in an on-site election to unionize under United Food and Commercial Worker’s Union Local 1496. We trust that the employees of Fred Meyer West will find that their solidarity leads to a more satisfying work environment.

In addition, a UFCW news release said something of importance that absorbed our attention. It stressed that the merger precedes a proposed merger between Kroger, the parent company of Fred Meyer West, and Albertsons, the parent company of Alaska Carrs/Safeway stores. “The merger, which is currently under review by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), would raise prices for consumers, threaten food security and supply chains, close stores, and diminish workers’ wages and benefits, according to the release. In short, UFCW Local 1496 opposes the merger.”

