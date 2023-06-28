Proposed grocery chain merger doesn't check out

News-Miner opinion: The Daily News-Miner noted with interest the story that Fred Meyer West retail workers voted in an on-site election to unionize under United Food and Commercial Worker’s Union Local 1496. We trust that the employees of Fred Meyer West will find that their solidarity leads to a more satisfying work environment.
In addition, a UFCW news release said something of importance that absorbed our attention. It stressed that the merger precedes a proposed merger between Kroger, the parent company of Fred Meyer West, and Albertsons, the parent company of Alaska Carrs/Safeway stores. “The merger, which is currently under review by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), would raise prices for consumers, threaten food security and supply chains, close stores, and diminish workers’ wages and benefits, according to the release. In short, UFCW Local 1496 opposes the merger.”
Frankly, that last succinct statement summarizes the strong concerns we at the News-Miner have discussed should the FTC approve a merger of food giants Kroger and Albertsons. The two companies, of course, are grinding out press releases on the Internet touting how a merger would mean “lower prices, more choices” for customers.
Maybe that might be true at the start of a successful merger. But we have our doubts. We’ve seen the ill effects of delivery issues in Fairbanks and elsewhere in Alaska that resulted in aisle after aisle of empty shelves. We’ve also read the national statistics that find grocery prices in Fairbanks 22% higher than the national average.
We do not have a crystal ball, but we can surmise what longterm responses might occur when executives of the merged stores check the balance sheets of the Fairbanks Kroger and Carrs/Safeway stores. We fear it will come to pass that one store, perhaps two, might shutter their doors as Fairbanks is home to two Fred Meyer stores and two Safeways.
Again, while we cannot predict the future exactly, we think UFCW Local 1496’s concerns are legitimate. Even if Fairbanks keeps all of its stores, grocery prices surely will soar, increasing the lofty difference between our grocery receipts and those of customers in the Lower 48.
Conditions would be more dire should Fairbanks lose one or two stores. Not only would local store jobs be lost and prices surely soar, but customers conceivably would have diminished food choices. We respectfully disagree with the promise of “lower prices, more choices.”
In short, after due consideration, we oppose a merger of food giants Kroger and Albertsons.