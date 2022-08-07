Preparedness is key for voters in this year's elections

News-Miner opinion: A new voting system is in front of Alaska voters this year. What that means is before you step into the voting booth, you need to be aware of what’s changed, how to vote, and the slate of candidates running. It might sound confusing and appear overwhelming at first, but it’s a task we will need to master with a little education and election preparedness.
Early voting runs through Aug. 15 in the Fairbanks North Star Borough with Aug. 16 being the primary and special general election for state and federal offices. A lot has changed with the advent of ranked choice voting and the Alaska Division of Elections has made it clear: Be educated when you vote using this new method. The division’s website, www.elections.alaska.gov, is plentiful with tools explaining the new voting method in which we will rank our choices one through four out of a slate of 10, 15 or 20 or more candidates running for an office. The top four then move on to the general election in November. This year also marks the first under the new so-called jungle primary system in which there will be only one ballot with all candidates, regardless of political party, for each race. And that is why before you step into the polling place on Aug. 16, you might need to bone up on the changes.